Sheep rescued from partially frozen lake near Brighton
GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A sheep is baaaaaaack with its owners after a scary situation on a partially frozen lake.
According to a social media post from the Brighton Area Fire Authority , crews were sent out to Lake Chemung on Monday for a sheep that somehow got stuck on the ice.
“As many of you know our ice is unpredictable and our crews made a quick rescue of the animal,” the Brighton Area Fire Authority said.
Officials said the sheep was quickly reunited with its owners and crews went back out on service.
I guess these guys can officially add 'sheep herding' to their list of job requirements.
