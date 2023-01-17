ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheep rescued from partially frozen lake near Brighton

By Andrew Birkle
 2 days ago

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A sheep is baaaaaaack with its owners after a scary situation on a partially frozen lake.

According to a social media post from the Brighton Area Fire Authority , crews were sent out to Lake Chemung on Monday for a sheep that somehow got stuck on the ice.

“As many of you know our ice is unpredictable and our crews made a quick rescue of the animal,” the Brighton Area Fire Authority said.

Officials said the sheep was quickly reunited with its owners and crews went back out on service.

I guess these guys can officially add ‘sheep herding’ to their list of job requirements.

