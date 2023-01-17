Read full article on original website
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Watami Sushi, Ohio's First Conveyor-Belt Sushi Bar, Lands in Parma
Instant gratification is the name of the game at Watami Sushi
Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
From Boston Mills to Okemo Mountain, two Ohioans’ impromptu trip to ski Vermont
LUDLOW, Vermont – Run after run, as the chairlift whisked us up the mountain, our fellow skiers asked, “Where are you from?”. “Cleveland,” I exclaimed. You could hear the confusion in their voices, even if you couldn’t see it on their faces, behind the goggles and gaiters.
Ditching the gas tax? How would Ohio pay for road improvements? The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Ohioans who drive environmentally friendly vehicles already pay more for their annual state registration than those of us with regular gasoline-powered cars: a $100 extra fee for hybrids and $200 extra fee for electric cars.
Ohio has top-notch fishing through stockings, natural reproduction: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Buckeye State is a fisherman’s paradise, thanks to the due diligence of Mother Nature and the Ohio Division of Wildlife. The Lake Erie walleye fishing is legendary, luring anglers from around the country throughout the year, and its world class steelhead trout fishery can put more pristine coastal river and streams to shame.
Classic Lanning’s Restaurant creates unique experience because ‘every little detail counts’ (photos)
BATH, Ohio – Northeast Ohio’s dining scene is filled with trends, creative approaches and new spins on cuisine. But sometimes you want an established throwback to what fine dining was, and that’s where Lanning’s Restaurant comes in. That special-quality, fine-dining, formal-but-fun ambiance drew Dean and Bethany...
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
This weekend’s top four high school wrestling tournaments in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here is a look at four high school wrestling tournaments to watch for the weekend of Jan. 20-22, 2023.
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Cleveland and East Cleveland top Ohio cities with highest percent of households without access to a car - census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In Ohio, a car is a vital source of transportation. However, Cleveland and East Cleveland households top Ohio’s most populated cities for homes without access to a vehicle, new Census Bureau estimates released in December said. In East Cleveland, 35% of households do not own a...
Hundreds of FirstEnergy customers without power across Ohio
The power is out for more than 1,600 electric customers in Lorain County, including more than 1,200 in Elyria, according to FirstEnergy.
Several historic Black churches in Northeast Ohio get restoration grant
Thirty-five historic Black churches across the country are sharing $4 million in grant money. The goal is to make investments in the buildings and to help the people who fill them.
Snow chances return: Northeast Ohio’s weekend weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Falling temperatures Thursday night will see rain transition to snow in the early hours of Friday morning. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for windy conditions tomorrow with highs topping out in the mid 30s. Snow chances will continue Friday night as lows fall into the 20s. Saturday is expected to be cloudy and calmer with highs around freezing and lows in the 20s. Snow chances return on Sunday with highs around 35 and overnight lows around 30.
New programs, grants to help Northeast Ohio senior citizens
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than $3 million in grants have been invested to help senior citizens in Northeast Ohio, officials said Tuesday. The Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging announced new programs that will help seniors with home repairs; access to food and toiletries; and transportation. Doug Beach, the...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: claim top offers this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Wager on the game of your choice this week with the best BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer. New customer in the...
Powerball jackpot closes in on half-billion mark; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball jackpot continues to climb, reaching an estimated $473 million for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. The Friday, Jan. 20 Mega Millions jackpot again is $20 million after a winning ticket worth $20 million was sold in New York for the Tuesday, Jan. 17 drawing.
Ohio considers raising, or even replacing, the state’s gas tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio— With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. While no change appears to be looming in the near...
