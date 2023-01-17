ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Hill

Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling

A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sand Hills Express

Noem says she’d “nudge” GOP governors to do more to restrict abortion

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state’s ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’

A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.  “This case should never have been…
FLORIDA STATE
Sand Hills Express

U.S. allows private sponsorship of refugees from around the world

Washington — The State Department on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow groups of private American citizens and permanent residents to financially sponsor the resettlement of refugees fleeing war and violence across the world. The Biden administration initiative, called Welcome Corps, could pave the way for a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sand Hills Express

Transgender people in rural America struggle to find doctors

For Tammy Rainey, finding a health care provider who knows about gender-affirming care has been a challenge in the rural northern Mississippi town where she lives. As a transgender woman, Rainey needs the hormone estrogen, which allows her to physically transition by developing more feminine features. But when she asked her doctor for an estrogen prescription, he said he couldn’t provide that type of care.
TENNESSEE STATE

