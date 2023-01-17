Read full article on original website
Supreme Court rejects request from New York gun dealers to block new law
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused a request from a group of firearms dealers in New York seeking to halt parts of the state’s new laws regulating commercial gun sales. In a one-line, unsigned order, the court denied the emergency request for an injunction filed on...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling
A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Noem says she’d “nudge” GOP governors to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state’s ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
Federal judge sanctions Trump, attorneys over $900,000 for ‘a continuing pattern of misuse of the courts’
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday sanctioned former President Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he characterized as a “continuing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “This case should never have been…
Biden likely to announce reelection bid after State of the Union address
President Biden is likely to announce his bid for reelection “not long after” he delivers his State of the Union address on Feb. 7, a source with knowledge of the ongoing planning confirmed to CBS News. The exact date of Mr. Biden’s announcement has not been finalized yet,...
U.S. allows private sponsorship of refugees from around the world
Washington — The State Department on Thursday announced a pilot program that will allow groups of private American citizens and permanent residents to financially sponsor the resettlement of refugees fleeing war and violence across the world. The Biden administration initiative, called Welcome Corps, could pave the way for a...
Transgender people in rural America struggle to find doctors
For Tammy Rainey, finding a health care provider who knows about gender-affirming care has been a challenge in the rural northern Mississippi town where she lives. As a transgender woman, Rainey needs the hormone estrogen, which allows her to physically transition by developing more feminine features. But when she asked her doctor for an estrogen prescription, he said he couldn’t provide that type of care.
