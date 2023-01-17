ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills, Chiefs fans get first shot at AFC title game tickets

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 5 days ago

Bills and Chiefs fans were granted first access to AFC Championship Game tickets for the potential neutral-field matchup in Atlanta next weekend.

Divisional playoff games this weekend will determine the site of the game, which could be played in Atlanta as a result of the cancellation of Buffalo's game at Cincinnati in Week 17.

If Kansas City defeats the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Bills knock off the Bengals, the AFC Championship Game will be played in Atlanta. A win by either the Jaguars or Bengals would make the sale of tickets moot, and refunds will be issued, the NFL said.

Moving the game to Atlanta might be a weather win for all involved. Jan. 29 historically rates as the coldest day of the year in Buffalo, N.Y., although the Bills play home games in Orchard Park. The average low the past 10 years was 4 degrees.

On Jan. 29, 2022, the high temperature in Kansas City, Mo., was 34 degrees.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is home to the Atlanta Falcons, and the $1.5 billion retractable roof dome stadium was completed in 2017. The NFL released additional details for the sale of tickets for a potential AFC title game in Atlanta, which would be played Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

"Season Ticket Members for both teams who previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets will have an exclusive presale opportunity to buy tickets to the potential AFC title game in Atlanta at a preferred rate beginning at 10 am ET/9 am CT on Wednesday, January 18," the release read.

The "Monday Night Football" game in Week 17 was postponed in the first quarter due to Damar Hamlin's on-field medical emergency. The NFL canceled the game three days later as part of a corresponding ruling regarding home-field advantage in the conference. --Field Level Media

