Hades has had one hell of a glow-up in the Disney Lorcana reveal

Along with a release date reveal, we've just had our first look at the Disney Lorcana product lineup - and it includes Hades absolutely killing it in the makeover department.

Included within the Disney Lorcana gift set, 'Hades - King of Olympus' shows off what the lord of the underworld would be like if he took his brother Zeus' throne. For some reason, that vision includes godly-looking, shoulder-length hair rather than his usual, fiery locks (good for him).

We're not sure why Hades looks so amazing in the Disney Lorcana gift set, but we're here for it (Image credit: Ravensburger)

This is just one of 200 cards heading our way for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter in three starter decks, booster packs, and the 'Illumineer's Trove' (described in the press release as "the ultimate introduction" with eight boosters, two deck boxes, a player's guide, and a themed storage box). As originally revealed by IGN , these will all launch in local game stores this August 18. A full retail release is set to follow a few weeks later on September 1, though Gen Con 2023 attendees will be able to pick up the game early. It will release in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

We don't know much about the mechanics of Disney Lorcana and whether they'll challenge the best card games just yet, but publisher Ravensburger is pulling out all the stops for this new TCG. Along with all-new, painterly illustrations for a wide range of Disney characters, the launch will apparently be supported by "a robust organized play program."

In addition, the release lineup is on-par with new sets for Magic: The Gathering or the Pokemon TCG. Along with the usual starter packs and boosters, themed playmats, card sleeves, deck boxes, and card portfolios featuring Disney Lorcana art is on the way for launch.

The Disney Lorcana gift set includes foil cards, four boosters, and game tokens (Image credit: Ravensburger)

Much like Magic: The Gathering, each Disney Lorcana starter deck will include two color-types that are led by iconic characters (Image credit: Ravensburger)

Each booster pack for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter will include 12 cards (Image credit: Ravensburger)

The Illumineer's Trove will include eight booster packs, two deck boxes, a player’s guide, and a themed Disney Lorcana storage box (Image credit: Ravensburger)

Much like MTG or Pokemon, Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter starter decks are due to feature two of the game's six colors, or 'inks'. Two characters helm each starter pack as well; Mickey Mouse and Moana represent Amber and Amethyst, Cruella De Vil and Aladdin front the Emerald and Ruby pack, while Steel and Sapphire are led by Cinderella and Simba.

It's good to finally get a better idea of what Disney Lorcana will look like; before now, we'd only been teased with a first look at its cards via D23 .

