Boston, MA

Red Sox trade Connor Seabold to Rockies for player to be named

ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNjEw_0kHjBJ9h00

BOSTON -- Right-hander Connor Seabold was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash.

Seabold, 26, was designated for assignment last week to clear room on the 40-man roster following the signing of Corey Kluber to a $10 million, one-year contract.

Seabold spent most of last season with Triple-A Worcester, going 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 89 strikeouts. He made six career major league appearances with Boston, allowing 25 earned runs in 21⅓ innings with 19 strikeouts.

ESPN

ESPN

