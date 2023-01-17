ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The 14 Best Drama Movies of 2023 (So Far)

By Brooke Knappenberger
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESumL_0kHjBEk400

With 2022 behind us, we have another year of must-watch movies to look forward to. If you're anything like me, the drama category holds a special place in your heart and, luckily, there are plenty of new titles slated for release in 2023. You'll find a few sad movies to cry to on this list, in addition to crime thrillers that will keep you guessing and biopics if you're interested in learning something new. From Christopher Nolan's buzzed-about Oppenheimer to the epic conclusion of the Magic Mike series, these are the best drama movies of 2023 to put on your watchlist.

'A Man Called Otto'

Releases : January 13, 2023

Starring : Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Juanita Jennings

Based on the bestselling Swedish novel A Man Called Ove , Tom Hanks stars as the titular Otto, a grumpy old man who's given up on life after the death of his wife. But when a fun-loving new family moves in next door, his attitude on life soon begins to change.

'Women Talking'

Releases: January 20, 2023

Starring: Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Frances McDormand, Jessie Buckley

Films based on true stories always carry significant weight, and Women Talking is no different. The story revolves around a group of secluded women who must grapple with their religion after being brutally attacked.

'When You Finish Saving the World'

Releases: January 20, 2023

Starring : Julianne Moore, Finn Wolfhard, Alisha Boe, Jay O. Sanders

You may know Finn Wolfhard as one of the nerdy kids from Stranger Things, but the young actor is branching out into a bit more serious work. This A24-produced film sees Wolfhard star alongside Julianne Moore as mother-son pair Ziggy and Evelyn who are both clueless on how to interact with one another.

'Alice, Darling'

Releases: January 20, 2023

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Charlie Carrick, Kaniehtiio Horn, Wunmi Mosaku, Mark Winnick

In this psychological thriller, Anna Kendrick stars as a women in a deeply toxic relationship who attempts to get some much-needed time away from her partner on a girl's trip. Things go wrong, however, when he unexpectedly shows up.

'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Releases : February 10, 2023

Starring: Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard, Gavin Spokes

We get to see the Channing Tatum strip and dance one last time in the conclusion of the Magic Mike series. This time around, Mike is heading to London to put on a steamy dance showcase.

'Sharper'

Releases: February 17, 2023

Starring: Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, Sebastian Stan, Julianne Moore, John Lithgow

While much of this Apple TV+ film is being kept under wraps, we do know that it's about a con artist who takes on Manhattan's billionaires. Judging by the teaser trailer, it might be best to go into this film knowing as little as possible.

'Creed III'

Releases: March 3, 2023

Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Selenis Leyva

In his directorial debut, Michael B. Jordan returns to the ring in the third installment of the Rocky spin-off series, Creed . Boxing star Adonis Creed is set to face off against an old childhood friend Damian Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors (a major rising star set to play the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

'Inside'

Releases: March 10, 2023

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Gene Bervoets, Eliza Stuyck

This thriller drama is almost a completely one-man show starring Willem Dafoe as a high-end art thief. When a heist goes wrong, the thief finds himself trapped in a penthouse and must use his wits to survive.

'A Good Person'

Releases: March 24, 2023

Starring: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, Celeste O'Connor

With Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman at the helm of this drama, you know it's going to be a good one. Pugh stars as Allison, a woman with a perfect life until everything falls apart after a tragic car accident.

'Chevalier'

Releases: April 7, 2023

Starring: Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver, Samara Weaving, Marton Csokas,
Kelvin Harrison Jr.

This period piece tells the true story of Joseph Bologne, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, who soon rises in the ranks of French aristocracy with his incredible musical talent.

'Oppenheimer'

Releases: July 21, 2023

Starring: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh

One of the most anticipated films of 2023 has to be Christopher Nolan's star-studded Oppenheimer, a biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, aka the scientist who created the atomic bomb.

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

Releases: November 17, 2023

Starring: Hunter Schafer, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth

Prepare to re-enter the Hunger Games world with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In this prequel, Coriolanus Snow, (aka the President Snow we all hated from the original series) mentors and eventually falls in love with the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games.

'Maestro'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVTgK_0kHjBEk400

(Image credit: Jason McDonald/Netflix)

Releases : TBA in 2023

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman

Bradley Cooper is in the director's chair and the lead role in Netflix's Maestro. The biopic details the love story of American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia over 30 years.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdUgv_0kHjBEk400

(Image credit: Apple TV+ / Alamy Stock Photo)

Releases : TBA in 2023

Starring : Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio make for one hell of a pair in film. In their sixth feature film working together, DiCaprio stars as an FBI detective sent to Oklahoma to investigate the murders of several members of the Osage tribe.

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Variety

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95

Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed British actor Stephen Greif, who starred in the fourth season of "The Crown," has died, according to his representatives. Greif's death was announced by his representatives at Michelle Braidman Associates on Twitter Monday, stating, "With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif. His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
CNET

All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List

Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Looper

Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy