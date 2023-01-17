Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
38th Annual Spicer Winterfest Kicks Off A Variety of Events
SPICER (WJON News) -- Enjoy some winter fun in Spicer this weekend. The 38th Annual Spicer Winterfest celebration features a variety of events throughout January and February. A few events taking place this weekend include multiple ice fishing tournaments, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center will have cross-country skis, snowshoes, kick sleds and fat-tire bike rentals available, plus you can walk through the ice structure made with blocks of ice from Green Lake.
New Japanese Restaurant Serving Ramen Now Open in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new central Minnesota restaurant is officially open for business. Ippin Ramen is located at 601 2nd Street South in Waite Park in the former Ko-Z’s location. The Japanese restaurant offers gourmet ramen noodle entrees with a variety of meats including beef, pork, chicken, and shrimp, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Women’s Snowshoeing Event Coming to Quarry Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota women will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the trails at a local park this weekend. The 2023 Outdoor Women for Life Snowshoeing Event will be held at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event is open to all women ages 18 and up and will include an outdoor excursion followed by a potluck meal.
What Avon, MN Was Called Before It was Named Avon
Avon is a small town in Central Minnesota in Stearns county nestled between numerous lakes, hills and industry. The small town of 1,396 people is the focus on this edition of WJON's Small Town series. I was joined by longtime Avon residents Jeanette Clancy and Cliff Borgerding. Clancy wrote the book "Nestled Between Lakes and Wooded Hills" under her pen name Jeanette Blonigen Clancy.
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!
I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
Sartell School Board Considering Adding Lights To Varsity Fields
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board is beginning the process of upgrading their outdoor athletic fields at the high school. During Monday's meeting, the board will consider awarding Musco Lighting's bid of $659,500 for the lighting materials. The board will also consider going out for bids for...
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?
I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
Avon in Pictures [GALLERY]
Avon is a community with a population of 1,396 in Stearns County in Central Minnesota west of St. Cloud and east of Albany. Avon has many lakes, hills and industry in this small town.
The City of Rice in Minnesota Just Added This Great Safety Feature
The City of Rice has joined in with other great cities around the country, in providing a Safe Exchange Zone. WHAT IS A 'SAFE EXCHANGE ZONE?" What is a Safe Exchange Zone? If you are someone that wants to sell or purchase something from a stranger, and perhaps you are using a social media site to promote the goods that you are trying to sell or purchase, a 'Safe Exchange Zone' is a place you can go to meet the person you are selling or buying from, and make the exchange in a safe place that is monitored.
Stearns County Holding Jail Tours on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is holding an open house on Saturday where you can get a tour of the jail and Law Enforcement Center. Staff will take you on a walk-through of the jail, shooting range, 911 dispatch center, and garage. Visitors will get...
Metro Bus to Hold Public Meetings on Possible Future Transit Hub
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus is considering building another transit hub on the western end of its service area and wants your input on where to put it. There will be two public meetings on Thursday, February 16th at Waite Park City Hall. The first meeting will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
Update: 1 Man, 1 Baby Dead in Sartell Apartment Fire
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released more information on the apartment fire Thursday night. Fire and police crews found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant under one year old that was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead. The Minnesota Bureau...
Five People Taken to the Hospital in Palmer Township Crash
PALMER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County Tuesday. It happened at around 1:40 p.m. in Palmer Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan was traveling south on Highway 25 and a car was traveling west on County...
Sartell To Begin Search Process for Next Police Chief
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell City Council will begin their search to find a new police chief. During Monday's meeting, the council will look to approve the search process and timeline to fill the position. According to the city's timeline, applications will be accepted through February 6th. The selection...
Bernick’s Awards Over $150,000 in Grants.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Bernick Family Foundation has awarded more than $150,000 in grants to local non-profits. Founded in 1989, the foundation supports organizations that reflect the family’s core values. Jason Bernick, Bernick’s Director of Corporate Affairs made the announcement Tuesday. This year's grant recipients will...
Moorhead Man Charged In Monticello Shooting
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Moorhead man has been formally charged for his role in a shooting in Monticello Monday. Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tilbury was charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting at the compost site adjacent from Montissippi Park. According to the criminal...
Sartell School Board Elects Board Chair, Approves E-Learning Plan
SARTELL (WJON News) -- It's back to work for the Sartell-St. Stephen school board. The board held their first meeting of the new year last week, coming away with a new e-learning plan. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says with the district already losing four school days, they wanted to have another...
Burtrum Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Swanville
SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- A Burtrum woman was hurt in a rollover crash near Swanville Wednesday. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Cable Road and Basil Road, two miles east of Swanville. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Kelly Marty was heading east on...
