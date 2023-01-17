ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 2

Related
The Verge

The red-state backlash against electric vehicles is incoherent — and gaining steam

Remember when “getting ICE’d” was a thing? A few years ago, it was not uncommon to spot internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles deliberately parked in electric vehicle-only spots, usually near an EV charging station, effectively blocking access to that charger. It was an extremely stupid and anti-social way for aggrieved gas-powered car owners to express contempt for these new, less-polluting vehicles.
WYOMING STATE
Benzinga

The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado

The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
COLORADO STATE
ukenreport.com

California Ranks Second for Outbound Moves

Since 2014, Illinois has been the top state for outbound moves, followed by California. In 2022, Americans were on the move, but where to? Most found themselves leaving high cost of living areas in favor of warmer climates and more reasonable housing conditions, according to the 2022 Moving Migration Report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Anti-Government Groups

Anti-government extremism has been alive and well in the United States for decades. From the birth of the John Birch Society, stemming from opposition to communism in the 1950s, to the more recent emergence of QAnnon, anti-government groups have their own specific ideological niche – while sharing many commonalities.  Generally, these groups are anti democratic […]
ALABAMA STATE
Industrial Distribution

BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility

BRP will begin the construction of an additional boat manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, Mexico, a major milestone in the company's Marine strategy. With this construction, BRP intends to increase its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet demand for its Marine products and fuel the growth of the business. "In...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy