After 14 Months of Gains Minnesota Job Growth Ends in December
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked up slightly last month, ending a streak of 14 months of job growth. The unemployment rate in December was 2.5 percent, up from 2.3 percent in November. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the private sector gained 900...
Fruit and Vegetable Growers Meet in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers from around the state are in St. Cloud this week for the 2023 Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association annual meeting. The two-day meeting at the River’s Edge Convention Center features speakers, breakout sessions, and a trade show dedicated to specialty growers.
Apartments in 5th Avenue Development Open Up to All Residents
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- During a summit on downtown St. Cloud that was held last month national experts told local leaders our city needs more mixed-use developments in the downtown. The best example that currently exists is The Cloud on Fifth. The building is 12 years old now. For...
Cool Date Idea! Business Hour From St. Cloud Helps with Fury!
What is your go to when you have pent up frustration? Maybe you work out or taking a kick boxing class. Perhaps you look for something a little more relaxing, like a yoga class. Others might just try meditation. Have you ever been frustrated enough though that you just wanted to smash something? Take a hammer to it and just demolish something?
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?
I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
St. Cloud Nonprofit Opening 2nd Location in former Ace Building
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A nonprofit organization that is based in St. Cloud is opening a second location. Lenora Hunt is the founder of "Too Much Talent". She says their main goal is to give people a pathway out of poverty. She started the nonprofit in 2015 and brought it to St. Cloud in 2019. For the past three years, the organization has been at 1410 West St. Germain Street.
Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
When It Comes to Snow, St. Cloud Is Above Average
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud added to its snow total Thursday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 2.3 inches of new snow. We've already had more snow this season than what we average for an entire season. We're at 44.1 inches of snow in St. Cloud and we average 42.5 inches.
St Cloud APO Seeking Feedback on a New Bridge Over the Mississippi
The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is seeking feedback on the possibility of adding a new bridge over the Mississippi River. According to a link shared by the St. Cloud APO, the need for this bridge has been in discussion for 30 years. Factors like economic development, access to employment, mobility, and emergency response have all been sited as justification for adding this bridge over the river.
Another Vacant Building in St. Cloud – What is the Plan?
Whenever a business closes their doors, first I'm sad because there goes another business that couldn't make it for whatever reason. Secondly I wonder what will replace it? There are so many strip malls in the St. Cloud area that are not filled, and never were, and there are some building spaces that are also left with nothing. Some of them are in locations that are considered to be prime locations too.
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust
One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
New Coffee Shop Downtown St. Cloud Ready to Open in 2 Weeks
I know that there are several coffee shops, chicken fast food restaurants, and banks popping up all over the St. Cloud area. Some people are complaining about the trend of the "same types of businesses" and nothing new in the area. Personally, I think this is a great add. Especially in the downtown area.
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!
I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
Retro, Modern Video Game Swap Meet To Be Held in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of retro and modern video games will be in St. Cloud this weekend. The Winter Video Game Swap Meet is being held at the Eastside VFW on Saturday. Katie Anderson with Mobile Game World says the swap meet features both businesses and collectors willing to sell or trade a variety of common and rare games, accessories, and gaming systems from Nintendo, atari, sega and more.
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
Popular One Day Festival in Minnesota Comes Back After 3 Year Break
During the pandemic, we all know, and feel the pain of everything being called off, cancelled, postponed and closed. Most every festival and large get together was cancelled for the last 3 years. Some things have trickled back in slowly, but surely. Some things will never come back after not being able to recover after the last 3 years.
“Rough Road” Sign Added to Hwy 10/East St. Germain Street Intersection
I noticed something new as I drove into work this morning down Hwy 10. A "Rough Road" sign has been installed as you approach the stoplight at East St. Germain Street. Anyone who has had to drive through this intersection lately knows just how bad it is. Swerving to avoid potholes, while also navigating a heavy traffic area has proven difficult. I know I've found myself apologizing to my car multiple times while driving through that light in the past couple of weeks.
Nautical Bowls Opening in Downtown St. Cloud on Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new food option is opening in downtown St. Cloud this Saturday. Nautical Bowls is at 305 5th Avenue South. Co-owner Dan Wagner says it is a family operation with his parents, his two brothers Brent and Adam, and their wives. He describes their menu...
