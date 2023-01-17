ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fruit and Vegetable Growers Meet in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Farmers from around the state are in St. Cloud this week for the 2023 Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association annual meeting. The two-day meeting at the River’s Edge Convention Center features speakers, breakout sessions, and a trade show dedicated to specialty growers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?

I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
WAITE PARK, MN
St. Cloud Nonprofit Opening 2nd Location in former Ace Building

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A nonprofit organization that is based in St. Cloud is opening a second location. Lenora Hunt is the founder of "Too Much Talent". She says their main goal is to give people a pathway out of poverty. She started the nonprofit in 2015 and brought it to St. Cloud in 2019. For the past three years, the organization has been at 1410 West St. Germain Street.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St Cloud APO Seeking Feedback on a New Bridge Over the Mississippi

The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is seeking feedback on the possibility of adding a new bridge over the Mississippi River. According to a link shared by the St. Cloud APO, the need for this bridge has been in discussion for 30 years. Factors like economic development, access to employment, mobility, and emergency response have all been sited as justification for adding this bridge over the river.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Another Vacant Building in St. Cloud – What is the Plan?

Whenever a business closes their doors, first I'm sad because there goes another business that couldn't make it for whatever reason. Secondly I wonder what will replace it? There are so many strip malls in the St. Cloud area that are not filled, and never were, and there are some building spaces that are also left with nothing. Some of them are in locations that are considered to be prime locations too.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand

Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
MINNESOTA STATE
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust

One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!

I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Retro, Modern Video Game Swap Meet To Be Held in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of retro and modern video games will be in St. Cloud this weekend. The Winter Video Game Swap Meet is being held at the Eastside VFW on Saturday. Katie Anderson with Mobile Game World says the swap meet features both businesses and collectors willing to sell or trade a variety of common and rare games, accessories, and gaming systems from Nintendo, atari, sega and more.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
“Rough Road” Sign Added to Hwy 10/East St. Germain Street Intersection

I noticed something new as I drove into work this morning down Hwy 10. A "Rough Road" sign has been installed as you approach the stoplight at East St. Germain Street. Anyone who has had to drive through this intersection lately knows just how bad it is. Swerving to avoid potholes, while also navigating a heavy traffic area has proven difficult. I know I've found myself apologizing to my car multiple times while driving through that light in the past couple of weeks.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
