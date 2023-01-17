Read full article on original website
Related
African Gaming Startup Carry1st Raises $27M in a Round Led by Bitkraft Ventures
Carry1st has closed a $27 million funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures. The pre-Series B round also attracted participation from previous investors A16z and Konvoy Ventures. The African mobile gaming startup previously raised $20 million in January last year following the $6 million raised in May 2021. Carry1st has announced...
Capital Markets Advisory Firm Deal Box Launches Venture Arm to Invest $125M in Foundational Web3 Technologies
Deal Box Ventures has created the infrastructure to enable tokenisation of securities and real-world assets on the blockchain. The venture arm will focus on emerging growth, real estate, fintech, funtech and social impact. It has completed initial strategic investments in blockchain-based companies Total Network Services, Rypplzz. Deal Box, a capital...
Neowiz Ramps Up Proof of Contribution Gaming Platform Intella X with $12M Round
Intella X has raised $12 million in a fresh funding round backed by Animoca Brands, Polygon, and Magic Eden, among others. The Neowiz subsidiary will use the funding to develop its own blockchain gaming platform. The new platform will be powered by the Intella X token and will feature a...
Candy Digital Discloses $38M Fundraising as Fanatics Sells 60% Stake in the Sport NFT Firm
A recent SEC filing indicates that Candy Digital has raised $38 million. The NFT firm earlier this month announced it had raised an undisclosed amount after Fanatics sold a 60% stake. The company is raising $68 million in an extended Series A round. Candy Digital has disclosed a $38 million...
Scenario Ramps Up the Development of Its GenAI Engine with $6M Fundraising
Scenario Inc. has raised $6 million in a funding round backed by Play Ventures, Anorak Ventures, The Venture Reality Fund, and Founders Inc. Gaming industry vets including Oculus co-founder/CEO Brendan Iribe, Twitch founder Justin Kan, and former Blizzard executive Hamilton Chu, among others, also participated. GenAI’s early access program already...
Tokens.com Subsidiary Hulk Labs Partners with Splinterlands for Yield Generation in Web3 Gaming
Validator node operators like Hulk earn a share of 3,750,000 Splintershards tokens per month. Hulk Labs is building a global network of players to play games on behalf of asset-holders. Hulk Labs has also partnered with NFTy Arcade to leverage their guild tooling and facilitate the onboarding of new Splinterlands...
Former Jam City and MySpace Execs Raise $32M in Seed Funding For Web3 Social Platform Plai Labs
Plai Labs is building social platforms that leverage Web3 and generative AI technology. The company’s first product is ‘Champions Ascension’, an MMORPG where players can port their existing NFT characters into the game. The game is currently in beta and open to NFT holders. Web3 social platform...
Optimism Blockchain Sees Surge in NFT Mints
In recent news, the Optimism blockchain has seen a significant increase in the number of non-fungible token (NFT) mints, reaching a 4-month high. Over 100,000 NFTs have been minted on the low-cost and lightning-fast Ethereum L2 blockchain. This surge in NFT mints can also be seen in the popularity of...
Ethereum NFT Market Shifts Trading Patterns, Remains Strong
The Ethereum NFT market has been on the rise in recent weeks, with weekly trading volume reaching over $150 million in the past six weeks. This is an impressive feat, considering the number of transactions, which stood at 2.9 million, and the average transaction value, which was $397. The market also saw a significant number of traders, with over 919,000 traders participating in the market.
Robinhood Debuts Upgraded Mobile Wallet App with Crypto and NFT Support
Robinhood has launched its upgraded mobile wallet app with crypto and NFT support. The online retail brokerage company announced the new wallet in May last year. Based on the wallet’s App Store screenshots, users will be able to swap crypto without network fees and store and display their NFTs.
