ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nftgators.com

African Gaming Startup Carry1st Raises $27M in a Round Led by Bitkraft Ventures

Carry1st has closed a $27 million funding round led by Bitkraft Ventures. The pre-Series B round also attracted participation from previous investors A16z and Konvoy Ventures. The African mobile gaming startup previously raised $20 million in January last year following the $6 million raised in May 2021. Carry1st has announced...
nftgators.com

Capital Markets Advisory Firm Deal Box Launches Venture Arm to Invest $125M in Foundational Web3 Technologies

Deal Box Ventures has created the infrastructure to enable tokenisation of securities and real-world assets on the blockchain. The venture arm will focus on emerging growth, real estate, fintech, funtech and social impact. It has completed initial strategic investments in blockchain-based companies Total Network Services, Rypplzz. Deal Box, a capital...
nftgators.com

Neowiz Ramps Up Proof of Contribution Gaming Platform Intella X with $12M Round

Intella X has raised $12 million in a fresh funding round backed by Animoca Brands, Polygon, and Magic Eden, among others. The Neowiz subsidiary will use the funding to develop its own blockchain gaming platform. The new platform will be powered by the Intella X token and will feature a...
nftgators.com

Scenario Ramps Up the Development of Its GenAI Engine with $6M Fundraising

Scenario Inc. has raised $6 million in a funding round backed by Play Ventures, Anorak Ventures, The Venture Reality Fund, and Founders Inc. Gaming industry vets including Oculus co-founder/CEO Brendan Iribe, Twitch founder Justin Kan, and former Blizzard executive Hamilton Chu, among others, also participated. GenAI’s early access program already...
nftgators.com

Optimism Blockchain Sees Surge in NFT Mints

In recent news, the Optimism blockchain has seen a significant increase in the number of non-fungible token (NFT) mints, reaching a 4-month high. Over 100,000 NFTs have been minted on the low-cost and lightning-fast Ethereum L2 blockchain. This surge in NFT mints can also be seen in the popularity of...
nftgators.com

Ethereum NFT Market Shifts Trading Patterns, Remains Strong

The Ethereum NFT market has been on the rise in recent weeks, with weekly trading volume reaching over $150 million in the past six weeks. This is an impressive feat, considering the number of transactions, which stood at 2.9 million, and the average transaction value, which was $397. The market also saw a significant number of traders, with over 919,000 traders participating in the market.
nftgators.com

Robinhood Debuts Upgraded Mobile Wallet App with Crypto and NFT Support

Robinhood has launched its upgraded mobile wallet app with crypto and NFT support. The online retail brokerage company announced the new wallet in May last year. Based on the wallet’s App Store screenshots, users will be able to swap crypto without network fees and store and display their NFTs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy