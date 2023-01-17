Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
farmerpublishing.com
Atchison County volunteers are once again building mobility carts for those in need
Glenn Rolf stands next to a completed PET (Personal Energy Transportation) mobility cart that allows men, women, and children (who can no longer walk) in third world countries to move around. Glenn has enlisted the help of the Tarkio Tech welding students to build hand brakes for the mobility carts.
Driver hospitalized in St. Joe after semi strikes embankment
HOLT COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after noon Thursday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Volvo semi driven by Fernando C. Suarez, 39, Cocoa, Florida, was southbound on Interstate 29 three miles north of Mound City. The vehicle traveled off...
kttn.com
Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash
Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County. Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.
Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
kmaland.com
Maryville council backs placing marijuana sales tax on April ballot
(Maryville) -- Maryville city officials seek to increase revenues when recreational marijuana becomes available. During its latest regular meeting, the Maryville City Council approved an ordinance including a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana within the city, which will appear on the April 4th municipal election ballot. City Manager Greg McDanel tells KMA News the move comes after Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 in November, which made recreational marijuana legal as of December 8. McDanel says Maryville certainly isn't alone in adjusting to the new regulations.
kmaland.com
Red Oak fire department sent to local residence
(Red Oak) -- Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at a Red Oak residence Thursday afternoon. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the call was received around 5 p.m. including reports of the house at 201 Elm Street in Red Oak filling up with smoke. Bruce says the tenants, including one adult and four children, believed a fire was in the basement and evacuated without issue.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
kttn.com
13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV
Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man killed in southern California crash
(San Diego) -- A Shenandoah motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident in southern California Friday. The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 15, south of state Route 56, in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California around 11 p.m. Authorities say the 22-year-old man's Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Sedan, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The Patrol says the individual died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say the sedan was then struck by a Ford SUV, which was then hit by a Toyota SUV, however no other injuries were reported.
farmerpublishing.com
Atchison County Circuit Court
The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron January 10, 2023:. State vs. Adam Preston Donica – Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant’s appearance is waived and appears by Attorney Scroggie. Case continued to March 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.
Comments / 0