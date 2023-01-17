Structure Fire: 2700 Block of South 10th Street

On January 17, 2023 at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Abilene Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2700 block of South 10th Street. Crews arrived to find light smoke showing from the eaves. The fire was quickly determined to be inside of an exterior wall. The crews were able to extinguish the smoldering material and keep the fire from extending to the rest of the structure. There was no one at home at the time of the fire. The estimated damages are $5,000. And the fire is still under investigation.