News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City school posts more job openings
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools is posting more job openings. A school press release says “the educational workforce shortage is a reality at Nebraska City Public Schools, as well as across the state.”. Current openings include a special education teacher and elementary and secondary paraeducators. Openings also...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville Chamber begins new promotion
The Greater Maryville Chamber is excited to announce Lunch Local, a new program for 2023. Designed to support small business, the local economy, and Chamber members, Lunch Local is an entire week of spotlight for a member eating establishment. Promotions will encourage the community to dine at this establishment for...
Driver hospitalized in St. Joe after semi strikes embankment
HOLT COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after noon Thursday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Volvo semi driven by Fernando C. Suarez, 39, Cocoa, Florida, was southbound on Interstate 29 three miles north of Mound City. The vehicle traveled off...
farmerpublishing.com
Rollover crash on the interstate
A Neosho, Missouri, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, four miles west of Rock Port, shortly after 5:00 p.m. A 2009 Honda Fit, driven by 74-year-old...
kttn.com
Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash
Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County. Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.
Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville native writes children’s book
Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting
CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
2 injured after 2-vehicle Nodaway Co. crash
NODAWAY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Buick Enclave driven by Billy D. Brookshire, 72, Graham, was westbound on Route A five miles east of Graham. As the driver turned into a...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man killed in southern California crash
(San Diego) -- A Shenandoah motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident in southern California Friday. The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 15, south of state Route 56, in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California around 11 p.m. Authorities say the 22-year-old man's Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Sedan, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The Patrol says the individual died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say the sedan was then struck by a Ford SUV, which was then hit by a Toyota SUV, however no other injuries were reported.
farmerpublishing.com
Atchison County Circuit Court
The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron January 10, 2023:. State vs. Adam Preston Donica – Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant’s appearance is waived and appears by Attorney Scroggie. Case continued to March 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.
WOWT
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: KBI says man involved in a shootout with Cherokee County deputies died from self-inflicted gunshot wound
GALENA, Kan. — A Nebraska man died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday evening after exchanging in a gun battle with Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies. Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska, was killed around 5 p.m., according to a release by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
