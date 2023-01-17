ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Port, MO

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City school posts more job openings

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools is posting more job openings. A school press release says “the educational workforce shortage is a reality at Nebraska City Public Schools, as well as across the state.”. Current openings include a special education teacher and elementary and secondary paraeducators. Openings also...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
nodawaynews.com

Maryville Chamber begins new promotion

The Greater Maryville Chamber is excited to announce Lunch Local, a new program for 2023. Designed to support small business, the local economy, and Chamber members, Lunch Local is an entire week of spotlight for a member eating establishment. Promotions will encourage the community to dine at this establishment for...
MARYVILLE, MO
farmerpublishing.com

Rollover crash on the interstate

A Neosho, Missouri, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, four miles west of Rock Port, shortly after 5:00 p.m. A 2009 Honda Fit, driven by 74-year-old...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two from northwest Missouri injured in Monday evening crash

Two Northwest Missouri residents received minor injuries in an accident Monday evening five miles east of Graham in Nodaway County. Taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in Maryville was the driver 30 year old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins and a passenger in the other vehicle, 72-year-old Jeanette Brookshier of Graham. The driver of the second vehicle, 72-year-old Billy Brookshier, was not injured.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns

GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville native writes children’s book

Maryville native Elizabeth Harr Pineda has written “Words That Make the World Go Round” for children. Pineda, the daughter of Dr. Pat and Teri Harr, Maryville, wrote a humorous, interactive approach to elevating children’s vocabulary. Children will learn about and use powerful, magical words “that make the world go round.”
MARYVILLE, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies

GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
FALLS CITY, NE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
FALLS CITY, NE
St. Joseph Post

2 injured after 2-vehicle Nodaway Co. crash

NODAWAY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Monday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Buick Enclave driven by Billy D. Brookshire, 72, Graham, was westbound on Route A five miles east of Graham. As the driver turned into a...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man killed in southern California crash

(San Diego) -- A Shenandoah motorcyclist was killed in a multiple-vehicle accident in southern California Friday. The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on southbound Interstate 15, south of state Route 56, in the San Diego suburb of Rancho Peñasquitos, California around 11 p.m. Authorities say the 22-year-old man's Harley Davidson motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Toyota Sedan, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle. The Patrol says the individual died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. Authorities say the sedan was then struck by a Ford SUV, which was then hit by a Toyota SUV, however no other injuries were reported.
SHENANDOAH, IA
farmerpublishing.com

Atchison County Circuit Court

The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron January 10, 2023:. State vs. Adam Preston Donica – Arraignment on Felony Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant’s appearance is waived and appears by Attorney Scroggie. Case continued to March 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
WOWT

Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
LA VISTA, NE

