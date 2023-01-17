ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls bus system to merge into CDTA

The Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) system is what the name implies - greater than just Glens Falls. Hitting parts of Lake George and Queensbury to the north, and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to the east, the system gets Glens Falls locals to work. It helps them do shopping, and provides extra services during the lake's busy summers. Looking ahead, it may soon get new help of its own as it helps the community.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shortage of snowplow drivers in Hartford triggers a state of emergency

HARTFORD, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The town of Hartford is down to two plow truck drivers this winter. Hartford Highway Superintendent Greg Brown explains how they got to this point. “They left for a better paying job. Not one of them wanted to leave. They wanted to stay here because they love working here,” said Brown.
HARTFORD, NY
WNYT

Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase

A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts

A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
GRANVILLE, NY

