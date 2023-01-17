Read full article on original website
Stolen car causes accident at Erie Blvd and State St
Schenectady police report a car was stolen at gun point in Albany on January 18. Police explain the car was later found in Schenectady and fled police before crashing at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street.
New emergency services training facility opens in Rensselaer County
A new emergency services training facility opened on Thursday in Rensselaer County.
Glens Falls bus system to merge into CDTA
The Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) system is what the name implies - greater than just Glens Falls. Hitting parts of Lake George and Queensbury to the north, and Hudson Falls and Fort Edward to the east, the system gets Glens Falls locals to work. It helps them do shopping, and provides extra services during the lake's busy summers. Looking ahead, it may soon get new help of its own as it helps the community.
Rensselaer County to open new training complex
Rensselaer County will ensure training and preparation for first responders with the opening of its new Emergency Services Training Complex in North Greenbush, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced Tuesday.
NEWS10 ABC
Shortage of snowplow drivers in Hartford triggers a state of emergency
HARTFORD, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The town of Hartford is down to two plow truck drivers this winter. Hartford Highway Superintendent Greg Brown explains how they got to this point. “They left for a better paying job. Not one of them wanted to leave. They wanted to stay here because they love working here,” said Brown.
WRGB
3 Juveniles detained in connection to stolen vehicle that crashed in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police say they have detained three juveniles in connection to a report of a vehicle stolen at gun point in Albany. Police in Schenectady say on Thursday, Capital Region Crime Analysis Center issued a bulletin for a vehicle that was reported stolen at gun point in Albany the day before.
WCSO looking to identify suspicious trespasser
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in trying to identify a trespasser who was allegedly involved in "suspicious activity."
Albany man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
An Albany man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after failing to provide necessary food, water, medical care, and shelter to his dog.
WNYT
Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase
A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
Rensselaer woman accused of stealing credit card
A Rensselaer woman has been cited to court after she allegedly stole a Schodack resident's credit card and used it to make several purchases around her home county.
New director of emergency services in Montgomery County
Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort announces the appointment of Jeffery Kaczor to serve as the county’s Director of Emergency Services on January 19. Kaczor has been in the department for 12 years and will succeed Rick Sager, whose term expired at the end of 2022.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
WNYT
China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts
A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
Inside the Smallest House in Albany For Rent! What Would You Pay?
I drive past the little house at 303C State Street in Albany all the time, but I've never seen it available for rent so I looked into whether or not I could afford to live in this home, formerly a carriage house that was built over 170 years ago!. What...
Five North Country women nabbed, charged with grand larceny
FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five North Country women were arrested for allegedly filing for and receiving benefits they were not eligible for. Tiffany Ball, 37, Miriha Edwards, 29, Elizabeth Millington, 23, Melissa Smith, 46, and Anita Stewart, 30, each face charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint investigation with the Washington County […]
Man accused of transporting stolen goods across state lines
A Chinese citizen accused of stealing items from several different states and then bringing them back to his home in Colonie has been charged.
NEWS10 ABC
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
Trooper injured during call for aggressive dog
A New York State Police trooper was injured after responding to a call for an aggressive dog in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
New body scanner installed at Montgomery County Correctional Facility
A new body scanner has been installed at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith and Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort announced the scanner is intended to prevent dangerous contraband from entering the building.
Police investigate robbery at Lake George gas station
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.
