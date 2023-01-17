Man Attempts to Find Out Which Fast-Food Cheeseburger Is the Best

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’re a fast food fan, you know not everyone’s food is equal. Fast food quality can differ drastically, especially if you’re eating abroad. But thanks to social media, people are reviewing fast food menu items, so you won’t need to do it.

TikTok content creator @natelovlogs shared his humorous reaction to multiple fast food cheeseburgers. His reviews were on point. Who do you think won?

His personality was the real star of this show. He was just himself, and that was enough. So, the cheeseburger he reviewed came from Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr., and Burger King. It might be difficult for some of you to rate them if you have eaten at all three eateries. The three main fast food restaurants were definitely McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King. That’s not to count out Carl’s Jr’s, but they may not be in all fifty states. As for his rating of Wendy’s first, we can’t argue with his choice. Wendy’s burgers taste fresher and melt in your mouth.

But we’re curious about how the TikTok reviewers responded to this video. Let’s find out now. User @𝓛𝓪𝓛𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓪❦ admitted, “Wendy’s hits different for sure.” @Karina Cabrera wrote, “I love McDonald’s cheeseburgers.” @mrtonyavocado replied, “A junior bacon cheeseburger is goated.” @Sara Rios replied, “I never understood why McDonald’s puts one pickle on single burgers, and doubles get two.”

It seems everyone has their favorite fast-food cheeseburger. We get it. There is so much variety that people will differ in opinion. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @natelovlogs’ TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !