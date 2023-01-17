ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Minnesota home equity question

By By Scott McClallen | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TgoH_0kHj75hT00

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will hear a 94-year-old woman’s case challenging the constitutionality of Minnesota laws that allow local governments to take the entire value of a home as payment for smaller property tax debts.

Geraldine Tyler moved out of her Minneapolis condo in 2010 because of rising crime but couldn’t pay both her condo’s property taxes and rent on her new apartment. Her initial $2,300 debt ballooned to $15,000, once penalties, interest, and fees were added.

In 2015, Hennepin County sold Tyler’s condo for $40,000 to settle the $15,000 tax debt but also pocketed Tyler’s $25,000 in equity. The woman sued Hennepin County after it sold Tyler’s home for $40,000 to settle a $15,000 tax debt.

The first court dismissed the lawsuit, saying there’s no way for Tyler to prevail because the action was legal under current state law. Tyler appealed to the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tyler's case alleges that the county violated the federal and state takings clause, excessive fines clause, and substantive due process clause by taking more than it was owed.

Multiple state courts have taken up similar cases. In 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled unanimously that counties can’t additionally profit from tax-foreclosed homes without justly compensating the property owner. Oakland County had sold a man’s home over an initial tax debt of $8.41, which augmented to $285.81 after interest, penalties and fees.

Oakland County sold the property for $24,500 – more than $35,000 less than Uri Rafaeli paid for it – and then pocketed $24,214.

The nonprofit public interest law firm Pacific Legal Foundation is representing Tyler. PLF says that between 2014 and 2020, more than a thousand Minnesota families lost their homes and all their home equity for tax debts that averaged 8% of their homes’ value.

Ten other states allow what PLF calls "home equity theft". The nation's top court could resolve this issue when it rules on the matter.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court's Alito and Thomas warn new gun control law raises 'serious' 2A questions

Two of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices warned this week that New York's concealed carry restrictions law raises "serious" constitutional questions ahead of arguments in four Second Amendment-related challenges at the federal appeals court level. In a short unsigned order Wednesday, the high court deferred to the U.S. Court...
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy