Channing Tatum Reveals If He'll Ever Marry Again After 'Terrifying' Divorce

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Channing Tatum got candid about the possibility of remarrying following his divorce from Jenna Dewan . During a recent Vanity Fair interview published on Tuesday, January 17th, the actor revealed, "I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again."

The Magic Mike star, who is currently dating Zoë Kravitz continued , “Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

Channing's romance with Kravitz blossomed after meeting during the casting process for her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island . "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," Kravitz said of Tatum in 2022. "We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

During the Vanity Fair interview, Tatum also reflected on his divorce from Jenna Dewan . "In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying," he said. "Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh, s--t. What now?'"

He went on to say that everything ended up working out for the best. "It was probably exactly what I needed," he shared. "I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next. And really, it just started with my daughter. I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we've become best friends."

