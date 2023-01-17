The Challenger and Charger are some of the most iconic nameplates from the Dodge brand. While 2023 is the last year of the Challenger as we know it – the key phrase “as we know it” – the Charger name already lives on as the company’s first EV Muscle car. Over the last 16 years, the modern-day Dodge Charger donned a four-door sedan look, but the Charger Daytona EV, introduced in August 2022 is a two-door coupe, like the outgoing Challenger. With this in mind, the future of the Challenger will be an interesting one, and we have plenty to go off of, to know it won’t be an EV, but an ICE-powered performance model.

15 DAYS AGO