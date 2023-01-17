Read full article on original website
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Smart Stocks to Buy if a Recession Is on the Way
Will there be a recession in 2023? Quite a few experts think so. But that doesn't mean great investing opportunities can't be found. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify smart stocks to buy if a recession is indeed on the way. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Looking to Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio? Ethereum Could Be a Better Buy Than Bitcoin
Signs that a global economic slowdown is coming are everywhere these days. In mid-January, the World Bank warned that one will likely occur this year, led by weaker growth in the U.S., Europe, and China. As such, the threat of a recession should be top-of-mind for anyone thinking about investing in crypto this year.
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
10 Stocks That Experienced Significant Officer Buying Activity Over 2022
Fintel’s Officer Sentiment quant model identifies companies that experienced significant officer buying activity in the last year. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Fintel believes there are three metrics included in this quant model:. There are...
1 Top Multifamily Real Estate Stock to Buy in January
The pandemic and record-low interest rates combined to spark a housing market rally that drove home prices and apartment rental rates to unprecedented heights. Now, rising interest rates and recession fears have turned that tide. The stock market feeds on growth, of course, and the sudden lack of it has...
2 Fast-Growing Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
Stocks that have grown their dividends over time typically have a good track record of outperforming other stocks. That's because it is basically impossible for a company to consistently increase its dividend over the long term without also growing its profits. Here are a couple of steadily growing stocks that...
What Makes a Stock "Recession-Proof"?
Is the U.S. economy headed for a recession? Opinions on the matter are plentiful, ranging from a firm "no" to an assured "yes," with plenty of predictions of something in between the extremes. Nobody can know for sure. However, what we can know is that it rarely hurts to plan for the worst, even if it doesn't actually occur.
A Bull Market Is Coming. 3 Growth ETFs to Buy Right Now
It's no secret that the market has been struggling over the past year, but it's not all bad news. While nobody knows how long this downturn will last, it's certain that a bull market is on the way. And the best way to take full advantage of the inevitable upswing is to invest right now, while prices are still low.
Do Options Traders Know Something About Hudson Pacific (HPP) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip and Hold For Years
There's a resurgence of investor interest in the space industry, in part because its market size will reach an estimated $1 trillion by 2040. That's a tantalizing number for many investors, but adding some exposure to the space industry isn't for the faint of heart. Space stocks are still very...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Golub Capital (GBDC) Stock?
Investors in Golub Capital BDC GBDC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
3 Must-Buy Momentum Stocks Backed by the Driehaus Strategy
To choose the best momentum stocks, the Driehaus strategy can be applied. It applies the “buy high and sell higher" theory. No doubt, it’s a successful investment strategy that helped Richard Driehaus make a place in Barron’s All-Century Team. To that end, stocks like Conagra Brands CAG,...
Why I'm Confident in This Fantastic SaaS Stock
Motley Fool contributor Jamie Louko owns Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock, and it's one of his largest positions for a reason. Find out why this software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock is a fantastic opportunity in the full video. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published...
