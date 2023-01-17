Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Infinity Pool' Teaser Presents Another Scream-Worthy Mia Goth Performance
There are so many exciting horror films just around the fright-filled corner in 2023. The next one up for genre fans is Infinity Pool directed by Brandon Cronenberg. This crazed-looking horror thriller starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård releases in theaters everywhere this Friday, but first, Infinity Pool is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. The first in-person Sundance since the pandemic in 2020. Now to mark the celebratory and spooky occasion, Infinity Pool released a new teaser that puts Goth’s eerie antagonist front and center.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Collider
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
Collider
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
Collider
'Casablanca' Is the Perfect Romance Movie for People Who Hate Love Stories
Widely considered one of the greatest films ever made, and once again appearing on Sight & Sound’s recent Greatest Films of All Time list, the 1942 romantic drama Casablanca continues to stand the test of time. If you aren’t a fan of the romance genre, from the outside looking in it could appear that this was just another stuffy old black-and-white film from Hollywood's golden age. However, there’s a lot more going on with Casablanca than meets the eye, especially for those that might have only heard rumblings about it over the years.
Collider
'There’s Something Wrong With The Children' Flips This Tired Horror Trope
There's Something Wrong With The Children just released and is exploring some majorly important topics in the horror genre. The most recent Blumhouse Productions film released on January 17th and is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Directed by Roxanne Benjamin, There's Something Wrong With The Children takes the discussion of mental health conditions and the gaslighting trope of the crazy character that no one believes until it's too late and absolutely flips it on it's head.
Collider
The Elements of the Joker We Hope Don’t Follow Him in Future Versions On Screen
We are never going to be rid of The Joker as a character in Batman media. As of this writing, Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan are both portraying the supervillain in radically different live-action movies. On top of the long list of live action versions of The Joker, there are the countless animated versions of the character showing up in TV programs ranging from Batwheels to Harley Quinn. I’m sure they’ll eventually use time-travel shenanigans to bring him into Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. We’re going to be seeing this character for as long as Warner Bros. and its various subsidiaries can wring money out of Batman...but that doesn’t mean every future incarnation of this ominous foe needs to be the same. By avoiding certain elements of past incarnations of The Joker, this character can still register as impactful.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
Shadow Master review – martial arts meet dark arts in ultraviolent horror sci-fi
This pulpy, ultraviolent horror-sci-fi-action whatnot of a film seems to unfold in a post-apocalyptic end-time – or maybe just a very rough suburb of Los Angeles. It’s hard to tell, nor does it much matter. Whatever the context, this is a world where it’s always night, where colours are so desaturated that everything’s a kind of slushy orangey brown, everybody has unkempt hair or dreads, and the borders between the spirit world and that of the living are somewhat porous.
Collider
Every ‘Sing Street’ Original Song Ranked From Fun to Triumphant
2016 was a big year for 1980s nostalgia - and nothing screams '80s throwback like the movie musical Sing Street. Before Stranger Things ushered in a new wave of ‘80s love in the realm of TV, John Carney released his ode to ‘80s music in his film, Sing Street. Debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, the film tells the story of an Irish teen boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who decides to form a band in order to impress a teen model, played by Lucy Boynton. Not only is it a delightful coming-of-age film, Sing Street brings the joy of ‘80s music with original music that could’ve been plucked from the Top 40. With influences of Duran Duran and The Cure, it’s no wonder that the soundtrack has become part of its legacy and has since been turned into a Broadway musical.
Collider
From 'American Graffiti' to the 'Eighth Grade': The 10 Greatest Teen Movies of All Time, Ranked By Accuracy
Since Hollywood found that teenagers represented a vast, untapped market, the teen movie (or, for the English majors, "Bildungsroman") has been an ever-evolving staple of the cinema landscape. These movies try to get at the heart of what it means to be a teenager; some do it so well you would think you're watching a documentary.
Collider
Mammoth Film Festival Announces First Film Slate Including Diego Calva's 'Bonded' [Exclusive]
The relatively young Mammoth Film Festival continues to grow by leaps and bounds every year, debuting plenty of buzzy projects involving major names. Since 2018, the festival has been one of California's premiere winter gathering spots for diverse filmmakers and artists to show off their work. This year, the event will literally grow in size as it adds a fifth day to the festivities to better accommodate all the entries. While the full slate of films bound for the festival will be unveiled over the coming weeks, Collider can exclusively reveal the first batch of projects that will make their world premiere during the event.
Collider
'Harry Potter' and The Series 10 Best and Most Loyal Characters
The Harry Potter franchise has many diverse and wonderful characters that have long since remained fixtures in today's pop culture scene. Along with kind and brave characters come evil and cunning ones. With these dozens of different characters, a select few go above and beyond in terms of loyalty. Whether...
Collider
'SNL's The Black Lotus Sketch Offers a No-Nonsense Alternative to 'The White Lotus'
The White Lotus Season 2 brought us a lot of frights—mainly our fear that Aubrey Plaza's Harper was not going to make it out alive. And as one of the few non-white guests this time around, we wanted to protect her and Ethan (Will Sharpe) as best we could. But with The White Lotus comes a lot of nonsense. Mainly from the guests but often times the staff too. So when Plaza took to Saturday Night Live to host alongside musical guest Sam Smith, it wasn't surprising that there was a sketch inspired by The White Lotus there.
Collider
'Boomerang' & 9 More Underrated Eddie Murphy Performances
With the release of You People on Netflix slated for the end of January, Eddie Murphy is hitting the screen again. Murphy undoubtedly made a name for himself when he became practically an overnight celeb beginning on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. Murphy then moved on to star in...
Collider
Hugh Jackman's 12 Best Performances, From 'Logan' to 'The Son'
Hugh Jackman is one of the few entertainers working right now who are close to attaining “EGOT” status. With an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony on his resume, Jackman could be looking at an all-time record if he wins an Academy Award; given his fairly consistent track record of working on great projects, it seems like a very likely possibility. Jackman has seemingly done it all; he’s starred in blockbusters and theatrical sensations, hosted the Oscars to acclaim, and currently has a terrific presence on social media (that includes a playful rivalry with Ryan Reynolds).
Collider
10 Great Adaptations of Shakespeare's Most Underrated Plays
When it comes to playwright William Shakespeare, it's fair to assume that almost everyone has heard of his greatest hits. Plays like Romeo & Juliet, Hamlet, and Macbeth are frequently studied in high schools around the world. Even those who've avoided those works at school are likely to run into film adaptations because those three tragedies seem to be the ones that most frequently get adapted into movies.
Collider
'Invincible' Season 2: Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
What Do We Know About the Plot of Invincible Season 2?. Invincible was one of the year’s biggest hits when it debuted on Prime Video in 2021. The hit animated series is based on the comic book of the same name. We follow Mark Grayson, the son of the mighty hero, Omni-Man, as he gains his own superpowers and strives to become the hero he’s meant to be. Season 2 of Invincible is set to premiere this year on Prime Video and will pick up where that shocking Season 1 finale left off. Here’s everything you need to know about Mark and his friends' next adventure.
Comments / 0