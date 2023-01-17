Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
These Vintage Grand Rapids Menus From The 1960s Are Full Of Nostalgia
44% of Americans say they eat out at a restaurant at least one time per week. I guess I'm above average because my wife Lindsey and I like to eat out at least twice a week which puts us with about 25% of Americans who do the same. One of...
Poor Deer! Deer Spotted Roaming Lansing Area With a Plastic Pumpkin on Its Head
For weeks now, a deer has been spotted roaming around in the Lansing area with a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head. Lansing resident Michael Brown spotted the animal and submitted the video below to Lansing TV station WLNS-TV. Brown tells the TV station that he's been seeing the animal in its precarious predicament for a couple of weeks now.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Become The Ultimate Swiftie If You Go To This In Grand Rapids
For all of the Swifties, you want to continue reading for this. If you want to become the ultimate Taylor Swift (at least here in Grand Rapids), here is what you can do. If you want to party with other people who are also in Taylor Swift's number 1 percent on Spotify, you should grab a ticket to The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night coming to Grand Rapids.
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You
Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
Val Lego Announces Departure from WZZM TV-13 in Grand Rapids
You've seen her anchoring the news and doing health coverage for 17 years on 13 On Your Side. On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Val Lego made a surprising Facebook announcement...She is leaving WZZM TV-13. Val has had an incredible career. She has interviewed former first ladies, heads of corporations, and...
Breathtaking Video Shows Portage Man Rescued Before Train Crushes Jeep
Holy cow it was a close one in Portage, Michigan, when firefighters pulled a man from his jeep just before a train crushed it. See the video below. You would think it would go without saying but don't leave your vehicle on the train tracks but yet it still happens.
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary
A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: January 20-22, 2023
You will not run out of things to do this weekend around Grand Rapids. From ice skating around the clock with Grand Rapids Griffins players, to hockey and basketball games, the Harlem Globetrotters, concerts, axe throwing, hiking with goats, the World of Winter Festival, and even get some Pronto Pups!
The Griffins Are Hitting The Ice For 24 Hours Straight To Help West Michigan Kids
The Grand Rapids Griffins Probably spend countless hours on the ice each year between practice and games. But, for 24 hours they're skating to help others instead of their own game. Starting at 10pm on Saturday, January 21st through Sunday, January 22nd at 10pm the Grand Rapids Griffins will be...
Lamb of God to Rock Upheaval Festival 2023 in Grand Rapids
Upheaval Festival is returning to Belknap Park this summer. The 2023 line up is starting to be announced for Grand Rapids' rock festival!. Two days of rock music will take over Belknap Park July 14th and 15th, 2023. The first act for Friday the 14th has been announced - Lamb...
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
Never Before Seen Photos: Crosby & Nash Play Kalamazoo ’75
It’s only the beginning of 2023 and already the list of classic rockers who have passed to the other side is steadily growing. Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Jeff Beck, who got his start as a guitarist for the Yardbirds, Fred White, the drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, and now David Crosby, who rose to fame with his start with the Byrds and moving on as one of the founders of the legendary Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Football at Calvin University? First Hire a Coach, Now Find Players!
This is sure a tall order for Calvin University here in Grand Rapids. They have always had an excellent sports program, with teams winning 11 national championships, placing in the final four 54 times, and as national runners-up 27 times in most all sports, men's and women's. However, there was...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0