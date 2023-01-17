Little Girl Has Hilarious R-Rated Version of the Word "Fire Truck"

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of the best parts of our children picking up on speech and learning to talk is hearing all the funny things they say... and the funny ways they learn to say certain words. Some of their terms will end up remaining in the family vernacular for years to come, and others... well, they end up sounding like words we wouldn't want them to say outside of the house. It's all part of the fun of the speech adventure !

There's something about hearing little kids cuss that's always a bit giggle-inducing (if not mildly horrifying), and that applies to this video that's going viral on TikTok. This little girl's auntie shared how her niece says "fire truck," and boy, it's a doozy.

Her aunt asks her to say the word for the camera, and she has no problem obliging... but the problem is the fact that the way she says "truck" actually sounds like another word that rhymes with "truck" and starts with the letter "F". Yikes!

Try as she might, Auntie just can't get her to pronounce that "T" at the beginning of the word. Truly, it's okay, Auntie — a lot of kids have this issue when they're her age. We do have to LOL at the frustration in her face, though!

"We’re just going to call it something else for now," she wrote in her caption.

She'll say "truck" the right way eventually, and even then, it will feel too soon because it'll be a sign she's growing up. Until then, take the funny mispronunciations while they last!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.