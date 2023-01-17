ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Has Hilarious R-Rated Version of the Word "Fire Truck"

By Nicole Pomarico
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQsgB_0kHj4VQV00

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

One of the best parts of our children picking up on speech and learning to talk is hearing all the funny things they say... and the funny ways they learn to say certain words. Some of their terms will end up remaining in the family vernacular for years to come, and others... well, they end up sounding like words we wouldn't want them to say outside of the house. It's all part of the fun of the speech adventure !

There's something about hearing little kids cuss that's always a bit giggle-inducing (if not mildly horrifying), and that applies to this video that's going viral on TikTok. This little girl's auntie shared how her niece says "fire truck," and boy, it's a doozy.

Her aunt asks her to say the word for the camera, and she has no problem obliging... but the problem is the fact that the way she says "truck" actually sounds like another word that rhymes with "truck" and starts with the letter "F". Yikes!

Try as she might, Auntie just can't get her to pronounce that "T" at the beginning of the word. Truly, it's okay, Auntie — a lot of kids have this issue when they're her age. We do have to LOL at the frustration in her face, though!

"We’re just going to call it something else for now," she wrote in her caption.

She'll say "truck" the right way eventually, and even then, it will feel too soon because it'll be a sign she's growing up. Until then, take the funny mispronunciations while they last!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings

I’m not sure everyone really “gets” TikTok. One of the more popular activities on the app is to post a funny video to go along with a popular song or sound effect. If you hang out on the “for your page” (FYP, for the fans) a lot, it can result in understanding what these trendy sound clips are, and making your own. But if you haven’t yet succumbed to the addiction of the Tok, it can lead you to not always understanding what the heck you’re seeing on your screen.
Briana B.

School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Maya Devi

Man learns 'his son' is 'his uncle' after catching girlfriend's affair with grandfather

A man finds out that his son is actually his uncle after realizing that his girlfriend was being intimate with his own grandfather. Samir Simpson-Bey, a TikTok user, shared a video on social media where he mentioned that he couldn’t believe the fact that he anticipated more from a man. He found that his son was really his uncle. His grandfather was having an affair with his girlfriend the whole time they were together.
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
725
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy