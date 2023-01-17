Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Collider
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos
Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
Collider
'Casablanca' Is the Perfect Romance Movie for People Who Hate Love Stories
Widely considered one of the greatest films ever made, and once again appearing on Sight & Sound’s recent Greatest Films of All Time list, the 1942 romantic drama Casablanca continues to stand the test of time. If you aren’t a fan of the romance genre, from the outside looking in it could appear that this was just another stuffy old black-and-white film from Hollywood's golden age. However, there’s a lot more going on with Casablanca than meets the eye, especially for those that might have only heard rumblings about it over the years.
'The Big Bang Theory' Script Featuring Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Is Up For Auction
If you are a “The Big Bang Theory” fan, now is your time to get hold of an original script from the Emmy Award-winning show. What Happened: Charitybuzz, a firm that raises funds for nonprofit organizations through online charity auctions, is hosting an auction session that ends on Feb. 2, at 7 PM EST.
Collider
The Elements of the Joker We Hope Don’t Follow Him in Future Versions On Screen
We are never going to be rid of The Joker as a character in Batman media. As of this writing, Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan are both portraying the supervillain in radically different live-action movies. On top of the long list of live action versions of The Joker, there are the countless animated versions of the character showing up in TV programs ranging from Batwheels to Harley Quinn. I’m sure they’ll eventually use time-travel shenanigans to bring him into Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. We’re going to be seeing this character for as long as Warner Bros. and its various subsidiaries can wring money out of Batman...but that doesn’t mean every future incarnation of this ominous foe needs to be the same. By avoiding certain elements of past incarnations of The Joker, this character can still register as impactful.
Collider
Every ‘Sing Street’ Original Song Ranked From Fun to Triumphant
2016 was a big year for 1980s nostalgia - and nothing screams '80s throwback like the movie musical Sing Street. Before Stranger Things ushered in a new wave of ‘80s love in the realm of TV, John Carney released his ode to ‘80s music in his film, Sing Street. Debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, the film tells the story of an Irish teen boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who decides to form a band in order to impress a teen model, played by Lucy Boynton. Not only is it a delightful coming-of-age film, Sing Street brings the joy of ‘80s music with original music that could’ve been plucked from the Top 40. With influences of Duran Duran and The Cure, it’s no wonder that the soundtrack has become part of its legacy and has since been turned into a Broadway musical.
Collider
Hugh Jackman's 12 Best Performances, From 'Logan' to 'The Son'
Hugh Jackman is one of the few entertainers working right now who are close to attaining “EGOT” status. With an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony on his resume, Jackman could be looking at an all-time record if he wins an Academy Award; given his fairly consistent track record of working on great projects, it seems like a very likely possibility. Jackman has seemingly done it all; he’s starred in blockbusters and theatrical sensations, hosted the Oscars to acclaim, and currently has a terrific presence on social media (that includes a playful rivalry with Ryan Reynolds).
Collider
How to Watch 'RRR': Where is the Viral Action Spectacle Streaming?
2022 really was a remarkable year for filmmaking outside the United States. South Korea's Decision To Leave, France's Saint Omer, and Germany's All Quiet on the Western Front are just some examples of international films that have made the shortlist for the 2023 Academy Awards. India's submission has also made the list with Pan Nalin's (Samsara) Last Film Show, a beautiful story about a young boy's discovery and love of filmmaking. Last Film Show is easily one of the most underrated films of the year, being a phenomenal love letter to the art of cinema that's more than worthy of an Academy Award nomination. That being said, there's one other film from India that has become one of the most talked about films of 2022, and for good reason.
Collider
'There’s Something Wrong With The Children' Flips This Tired Horror Trope
There's Something Wrong With The Children just released and is exploring some majorly important topics in the horror genre. The most recent Blumhouse Productions film released on January 17th and is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Directed by Roxanne Benjamin, There's Something Wrong With The Children takes the discussion of mental health conditions and the gaslighting trope of the crazy character that no one believes until it's too late and absolutely flips it on it's head.
Collider
Aldis Hodge-led 'Cross' Series Adds 'Mayor of Kingstown's Stacie Greenwell
More casting news continues to emerge from the production of Amazon's upcoming mystery thriller series, Cross which is based on the iconic Alex Cross character from the acclaimed novel series by James Patterson. According to Deadline, Stacie Greenwell is the latest to join the series that will star Aldis Hodge as the titular detective.
Collider
Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' Sets June Theatrical Release
After originally being ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the adaptation of Stephen King’s short story The Boogeyman is now bound for theaters according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reception of test screenings of the film back in December was extremely positive, leading to a shift in strategy by executives to capitalize. The horror thriller will now enjoy a theatrical release on June 2.
Collider
'SNL's The Black Lotus Sketch Offers a No-Nonsense Alternative to 'The White Lotus'
The White Lotus Season 2 brought us a lot of frights—mainly our fear that Aubrey Plaza's Harper was not going to make it out alive. And as one of the few non-white guests this time around, we wanted to protect her and Ethan (Will Sharpe) as best we could. But with The White Lotus comes a lot of nonsense. Mainly from the guests but often times the staff too. So when Plaza took to Saturday Night Live to host alongside musical guest Sam Smith, it wasn't surprising that there was a sketch inspired by The White Lotus there.
Collider
'Boomerang' & 9 More Underrated Eddie Murphy Performances
With the release of You People on Netflix slated for the end of January, Eddie Murphy is hitting the screen again. Murphy undoubtedly made a name for himself when he became practically an overnight celeb beginning on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. Murphy then moved on to star in...
Collider
Jeremy Renner Posts Update on Recovery Following Snowplow Accident
In what will come as a welcome boost to his hoards of fans, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner posted a positive update on his Instagram page Saturday, following his horrific snowplow accident on New Year's Day. Renner's post sheds light on the full extent of the injuries sustained in the now infamous incident as well as the physical therapy the actor is undergoing. Renner also gave his thanks to those wishing him well in his recovery.
Collider
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses $582 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is eyeing the $600 million mark at the domestic box office as it looks to top the weekend chart for the sixth time in a row. The science-fiction sequel is expected to gross between $17 million and $20 million this weekend, setting itself up for the seventh-biggest sixth weekend in history.
Collider
'Infinity Pool' Teaser Presents Another Scream-Worthy Mia Goth Performance
There are so many exciting horror films just around the fright-filled corner in 2023. The next one up for genre fans is Infinity Pool directed by Brandon Cronenberg. This crazed-looking horror thriller starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård releases in theaters everywhere this Friday, but first, Infinity Pool is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival. The first in-person Sundance since the pandemic in 2020. Now to mark the celebratory and spooky occasion, Infinity Pool released a new teaser that puts Goth’s eerie antagonist front and center.
Collider
Luis Is the 'Ant-Man' Films' Best Character
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best quality can also be its biggest problem; initially, the franchise was exciting because of how precisely connected all the various storylines and events were, and it was thrilling to see characters from different individual stories cross over and meet one another. However, in recent years, the increasingly complex nature of the timeline has made the series more difficult to invest in for casual viewers who may only have interest in a handful of projects. It’s as if the MCU is lacking the perspective of someone whose life is only occasionally impacted by galactic events and superhuman battles, and that’s why Michael Peña’s performance as Luis in the Ant-Man films is so important. Not only is Luis one of the funniest side characters in the Ant-Man films, but he also provides an outside perspective than the ones shared by the core characters.
Comments / 0