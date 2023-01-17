Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How to Watch 'RRR': Where is the Viral Action Spectacle Streaming?
2022 really was a remarkable year for filmmaking outside the United States. South Korea's Decision To Leave, France's Saint Omer, and Germany's All Quiet on the Western Front are just some examples of international films that have made the shortlist for the 2023 Academy Awards. India's submission has also made the list with Pan Nalin's (Samsara) Last Film Show, a beautiful story about a young boy's discovery and love of filmmaking. Last Film Show is easily one of the most underrated films of the year, being a phenomenal love letter to the art of cinema that's more than worthy of an Academy Award nomination. That being said, there's one other film from India that has become one of the most talked about films of 2022, and for good reason.
Collider
'Kraven the Hunter': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About Sony's Next Spider-Man Spinoff
What Do We Know About the Plot of Kraven the Hunter?. Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven, a classic Spider-Man villain, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and a founding member of the Sinister Six, was teased in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). In Marvel Comics, Kraven is depicted as a Russian nobleman whose family was compelled to immigrate to America in 1917 due to the February Revolution. Kraven became an obsessive big game hunter and, after mastering the sport, made Spider-Man his target in an effort to establish himself as the world's best hunter. In 2014, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 director Marc Webb indicated an interest in seeing the character in a movie.
Collider
Before 'The Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian,' Pedro Pascal Played a Sci-Fi Daddy in This Film
Neil Druckman and Chernobyl's Craig Mazin's adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived, with its premiere scoring HBO's second-largest debut in 10 years, after House of the Dragon. The long-anticipated series is based on Naughty Dog's 2013 critically-acclaimed PlayStation exclusive and follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) as he is tasked with transporting Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across-country during a fungal zombie pandemic. The story quickly becomes that of a reluctant father who, having lost his own daughter during the outbreak, must learn to let Ellie into his heart despite his pain and attachment issues. Ring any bells? Of course. This theme is not exclusive to The Last of Us, having featured prominently in 2017's Logan and through the Hopper and Eleven relationship on Netflix's Stranger Things.
Collider
'Luther: The Fallen Sun': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Luther: The Fallen Sun Releasing?. When BBC’s Luther ended with its fifth and final season in 2019, fans were left quite disappointed to have lost their favorite DCI John Luther. But thanks to the show’s popularity, he returns this February in the movie Luther: The Fallen Sun. It goes without saying that Idris Elba will be reprising his role of John Luther for one last time. Elba also serves as one of the producers for the project. Luther: The Fallen Sun follows the brilliant DCI John Luther who is now disgraced and behind bars, while a serial killer is out there terrorizing London. So he breaks out of prison to catch the killer, no matter what it takes.
Comments / 0