Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and NBA star Stephen Curry were the latest entertainment and sports celebrities to make an appearance at the White House daily briefing, this time to give brief remarks on gun violence prevention and the recent release of Brittney Griner. The team was visiting the White House on Tuesday for a celebration of their 2022 NBA championship. Kerr said that he also took part in a roundtable on gun violence and gun safety with senior White House staffers and Klay Thompson and Moses Moody. “We learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO