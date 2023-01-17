Read full article on original website
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
TMZ.com
Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk
Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'
The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
Brittney Griner Takes Part in Phoenix MLK Day March with Her Wife: 'I'm Glad to Be Home'
The Phoenix Mercury center wore a big smile while posing with fans just weeks after being released from a Russian prison Brittney Griner enjoyed the freedom of walking in tribute to Martin Luther King Jnr. on Monday. The WNBA star, 32, who was released from a Russian penal colony on Dec. 8, took part in a march in Pheonix, Arizona alongside her wife, Cherelle Griner. "Glad to be home," Griner told fans during the event, reported local NBC affiliate KPNX. The Phoenix Mercury center was also spotted riding...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news
Last month, WNBA star Brittney Griner was finally released after nearly 10 months in Russian custody following a conviction on drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence in a Russian penal colony where she likely faced very harsh and unjust conditions before she was finally released as part of a controversial prisoner swap. Griner has not made many public appearances since her release, Read more... The post World reacts to fantastic Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Golden State Warriors Give Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Custom Jerseys
The Golden State Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick
The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Warriors-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Kids these days, am I right? It’s a tradition. Once you reach 30, you’re required to be excessively critical of anyone under 30. Whether it’s fair or not, these are the rules. NBA players are no exception. It is fair to say that younger people can be...
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Blockbuster Trade Scenario: New York Knicks Acquire Bradley Beal
This trade sends Bradley Beal to the New York Knicks.
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry And Head Coach Steve Kerr Speak At White House Briefing, Meet President Joe Biden
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and NBA star Stephen Curry were the latest entertainment and sports celebrities to make an appearance at the White House daily briefing, this time to give brief remarks on gun violence prevention and the recent release of Brittney Griner. The team was visiting the White House on Tuesday for a celebration of their 2022 NBA championship. Kerr said that he also took part in a roundtable on gun violence and gun safety with senior White House staffers and Klay Thompson and Moses Moody. “We learned a lot about what this administration is doing to help...
Grading Wizards: Forward Kyle Kuzma Earns Highest Marks at Midway Point of NBA Season
With the NBA working into the second half of its season, we pause to look at how well the Washington Wizards starters have performed, thus far.
FOX Sports
Kuzma, Wizards beat Knicks 116-105 in Beal's return
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and the Washington Wizards never trailed in a 116-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists against...
NBC Sports
When fully healthy, the Wizards have prevailed over big opponents
It’s an extremely small sample size, granted, but the Washington Wizards have been a tough matchup for teams when they’ve been able to field a fully healthy roster. Wednesday’s double-digit win over the New York Knicks was just the second time over the course of the 2022-23 season which saw an empty injury report for the Wizards thanks to Bradley Beal’s return from a five-game absence. They dominated at Madison Square Garden with a wire-to-wire victory.
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James recently reached the milestone of 100 40+ point games in his career. While this is amazing, he isn't even halfway to reaching Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan.
Joel Embiid, 76ers Cruise Past Clippers on Tuesday Night
Joel Embiid and the 76ers are rolling out West.
