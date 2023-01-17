The Toledo Museum of Art will chronicle Jacob Lawrence’s extended stay in Nigeria and present vibrant works by international artists in Black Orpheus: Jacob Lawrence and the Mbari Club, on view June 3-Sept. 3. The exhibition features more than 125 objects, including paintings, sculptures, reliefs and works on paper. Lawrence’s Nigeria series (1964-65) anchors the exhibition and appears alongside works by several Mbari Artists and Writers Club members, including Duro Ladipo, Twins Seven-Seven, Muraina Oyelami, Asiru Olatunde, Jacob Afolabi and Adebisi Akanji. The show also includes letters Lawrence wrote to his friends in the United States about his experiences in Nigeria and copies of Black Orpheus (1957-67), the Nigeria-based literary journal that showcases the works of modernist African and African Diasporic writers and visual artists.

