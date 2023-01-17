Read full article on original website
Watch WGTE's Toledo Stories at the Library
Explore the history of Toledo's well-known places, people, and topics with WGTE's Toledo Stories. These 90-minute films dive into the past and show how names and places got their start and grew into what we know today. Toledo Stories can be viewed at various Toledo Library locations. Toledo Stories Schedule:
Toledo Library Announces Complete 2023 Better Toledo Schedule
Couch to 5K - (Th) Jan. 19 | 4-5 p.m. Confronting Racism - (Th) Feb. 2 | 3-5 p.m. Promoting Resilience Through Leadership - (Th) Feb. 16 | 3-5 p.m. The Future is Female - (Th) March 2 | 3-5 p.m. Five Practices of Exemplary Leadership - (Th) April 20...
2nd “Sock It To The Homeless” Distribution Planned
2nd “Sock It To The Homeless” Distribution Planned. TOLEDO- On November 1st Toledo Hemp Center and several other local businesses banded together to start collecting socks for Toledo’s homeless community. Each individual business hosted a sock collection box where people were able to drop off unused socks for those in the area who are in need of a warm pair of socks. The collected socks are then distributed to the area homeless directly through a predetermined distribution point.
TMA Presents Jacob Lawrence’s Nigeria Series in Summer Exhibition
The Toledo Museum of Art will chronicle Jacob Lawrence’s extended stay in Nigeria and present vibrant works by international artists in Black Orpheus: Jacob Lawrence and the Mbari Club, on view June 3-Sept. 3. The exhibition features more than 125 objects, including paintings, sculptures, reliefs and works on paper. Lawrence’s Nigeria series (1964-65) anchors the exhibition and appears alongside works by several Mbari Artists and Writers Club members, including Duro Ladipo, Twins Seven-Seven, Muraina Oyelami, Asiru Olatunde, Jacob Afolabi and Adebisi Akanji. The show also includes letters Lawrence wrote to his friends in the United States about his experiences in Nigeria and copies of Black Orpheus (1957-67), the Nigeria-based literary journal that showcases the works of modernist African and African Diasporic writers and visual artists.
