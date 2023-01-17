Read full article on original website
First Human Killed By a Robot in the World Happened in Michigan
Did you know the first human death caused by a robot on record happened in 1979 in Flat Rock, Michigan?. A small portion of our population has passionately argued that robots are a danger to the human race. Some have even said that robots will take over the planet. What happened on January 25th, 1979, to a 25-year-old assembly line worker at a Ford Motor plant probably fueled those beliefs. Robert Williams was the first human killed by a robot according to wired.com,
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You
Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
Check Out These 10 Odd Statues in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana
It was unveiled on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is meant to commemorate a moment between Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Titled The Embrace, the statue garnered mixed reactions from the public:. From the ground level, it is a bit difficult to grasp the full...
Tom Hanks Has Officially Joined TikTok: Watch His First Video on the App!
Hanks posted his first-ever TikTok Jan. 14, using the moment to highlight one of his favorite scene partners: a cat named Smeagol — which rhymes with bagel, in case you were wondering. In the 40-second video clip, a very excited Hanks plugs his new film, A Man Called Otto,...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Ohio Currently Has the World’s Oldest Living Dog
The Guinness World Book of Records just crowned an Ohio dog as the oldest living dog in the world. This appears to be the third dog in less than a year to grab that honor. A wise old Chihuahua in Camden, Ohio named Spike is an astonishing 23 years old. Well, 23 years and 87 days old as of January 20th, 2023 to be exact. I don't mean to stir up controversy but, there are a few old dogs on the block that was certain that they were the oldest living dogs in the world before Spike raised his paw.
This Couple Got Married In Ohio McDonald’s In 1977 & Are Still Together
What may seem like a very Ohio thing to do ended up being a memorable day that apparently would last a lifetime. Back in 1977, there was a couple who had decided they were ready to tie the knot, but instead of spending thousands on a lavish wedding venue, they decided they and their wallet "deserved a break today."
Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk
This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
