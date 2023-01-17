Read full article on original website
'Casablanca' Is the Perfect Romance Movie for People Who Hate Love Stories
Widely considered one of the greatest films ever made, and once again appearing on Sight & Sound’s recent Greatest Films of All Time list, the 1942 romantic drama Casablanca continues to stand the test of time. If you aren’t a fan of the romance genre, from the outside looking in it could appear that this was just another stuffy old black-and-white film from Hollywood's golden age. However, there’s a lot more going on with Casablanca than meets the eye, especially for those that might have only heard rumblings about it over the years.
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Breaks Viewing Record in First 24 Hours
It's been over two years since the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, and audiences are already gearing up to step back into the next phase of Din Djarin's journey. According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, the latest trailer is already breaking records, with an impressive 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
James Cameron Reveals Why He Chose Valentine's Day for Titanic's 25th Anniversary Re-Release
"Near, far, wherever you are," you may have heard once (if not multiple times) about the phenomenon that is Titanic, which graced the theaters on December 19, 1997. For the longest time, the James Cameron-helmed romantic drama film held the top spot in the list of highest-grossing films ever produced, until Avatar—which Cameron also directed—entered the picture. In celebration of the film's 25th anniversary, Titanic will return to the big screen in a remastered version on February 10, ahead of Valentine's Day. While the disaster film was initially released near Christmas, the director explained why he ended up choosing February as the re-release date for Titanic.
Camille de Haan Is the Best Villain We've Seen on Either 'Gossip Girl'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl. Since teachers Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan Glassberg (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) revived the legendary moniker made infamous by one Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, they’ve sought to use the anonymous gossip monger to change their students on a deep, lasting level that eventually sends them out into the world as decent people instead of overly privileged egomaniacs. Throughout the first season, they made real change with their constant attacks on the students, paired with the uncertainty of what would be posted as ownership of the Gossip Girl account shifted between several teachers with wildly different motives. At the very least, they changed Queen Bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), who agreed in the first season’s finale to help Gossip Girl out temporarily in hopes that it would create lasting change in her loved ones, too.
'Boomerang' & 9 More Underrated Eddie Murphy Performances
With the release of You People on Netflix slated for the end of January, Eddie Murphy is hitting the screen again. Murphy undoubtedly made a name for himself when he became practically an overnight celeb beginning on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. Murphy then moved on to star in...
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
The Elements of the Joker We Hope Don’t Follow Him in Future Versions On Screen
We are never going to be rid of The Joker as a character in Batman media. As of this writing, Joaquin Phoenix and Barry Keoghan are both portraying the supervillain in radically different live-action movies. On top of the long list of live action versions of The Joker, there are the countless animated versions of the character showing up in TV programs ranging from Batwheels to Harley Quinn. I’m sure they’ll eventually use time-travel shenanigans to bring him into Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. We’re going to be seeing this character for as long as Warner Bros. and its various subsidiaries can wring money out of Batman...but that doesn’t mean every future incarnation of this ominous foe needs to be the same. By avoiding certain elements of past incarnations of The Joker, this character can still register as impactful.
How to Watch '9-1-1 Lone Star' Season 4
After the hit show 9-1-1 went on a hiatus over the winter break, FOX came up with a game plan to keep viewers entertained while the cast returns to set for a three-month shooting period. 9-1-1 Lone Star, the procedural hit's spinoff, will be back for Season 4 in a matter of days, and it promises to fill the void with another emergency at hand. When a Derecho (a long-lived and destructive thunderstorm) hits Texas, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) must lead their teams in order to protect everyone from the damage caused by this natural disaster. A hectic situation like this requires dedication and drastic measures, which doesn't come as a surprise for this group of first responders. If you are looking to know when and where you can watch the new season, here is a guide with all the information you need.
Every ‘Sing Street’ Original Song Ranked From Fun to Triumphant
2016 was a big year for 1980s nostalgia - and nothing screams '80s throwback like the movie musical Sing Street. Before Stranger Things ushered in a new wave of ‘80s love in the realm of TV, John Carney released his ode to ‘80s music in his film, Sing Street. Debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, the film tells the story of an Irish teen boy (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) who decides to form a band in order to impress a teen model, played by Lucy Boynton. Not only is it a delightful coming-of-age film, Sing Street brings the joy of ‘80s music with original music that could’ve been plucked from the Top 40. With influences of Duran Duran and The Cure, it’s no wonder that the soundtrack has become part of its legacy and has since been turned into a Broadway musical.
'There’s Something Wrong With The Children' Flips This Tired Horror Trope
There's Something Wrong With The Children just released and is exploring some majorly important topics in the horror genre. The most recent Blumhouse Productions film released on January 17th and is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Directed by Roxanne Benjamin, There's Something Wrong With The Children takes the discussion of mental health conditions and the gaslighting trope of the crazy character that no one believes until it's too late and absolutely flips it on it's head.
How To Watch 'Alice, Darling': Showtimes and Streaming Status
The Toronto International Film Festival saw the premieres of countless award-season gems that it’s hard to keep track of. Between clear Oscar favorites like Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans or the critically acclaimed British indie gem, Aftersun, the festival saw one of its best years. One of the more overlooked, but no less worthwhile films from the festival is Alice, Darling. The film takes the unfortunately relevant subject of domestic and emotional abuse and makes it the central conflict in this thrilling story of intervention. Anna Kendrick who normally stars in comedies like Pitch Perfect and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates stars as the lead, getting to flex her criminally underrated dramatic skills in a film that offers a refreshing take on abuse. For anybody who can’t wait to see this intimate drama, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this indie gem.
How to Watch 'RRR': Where is the Viral Action Spectacle Streaming?
2022 really was a remarkable year for filmmaking outside the United States. South Korea's Decision To Leave, France's Saint Omer, and Germany's All Quiet on the Western Front are just some examples of international films that have made the shortlist for the 2023 Academy Awards. India's submission has also made the list with Pan Nalin's (Samsara) Last Film Show, a beautiful story about a young boy's discovery and love of filmmaking. Last Film Show is easily one of the most underrated films of the year, being a phenomenal love letter to the art of cinema that's more than worthy of an Academy Award nomination. That being said, there's one other film from India that has become one of the most talked about films of 2022, and for good reason.
Awesome Shows to Stream on BritBox, From 'Downton Abbey' to 'Doctor Who'
From The Office to Mr. Bean to, of course, Doctor Who, British television has been responsible for many of our most beloved pop culture phenomena. Still, for many years, these transatlantic productions could often be hard to find, especially after they were past their heyday. Once the audience’s interest died down, many of these shows disappeared from television channels or were relegated to the depths of streaming services, becoming cult classics remembered only by a small, dedicated fan base.
The True Story Behind Indiana Jones and His Journey to the Big Screen
Since its introduction to the world with 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, the name Indiana Jones has become synonymous with adventure. Decades later, after three big screen sequels (with yet another on the horizon), a television series, novelizations, comic books, video games, and even a long-running theme park attraction, this multimedia franchise has thrilled and captivated audiences around the globe for 42 years. Originally conceived and cultivated by George Lucas, the daredevil archeologist and his globetrotting exploits were born out of the filmmaker's love for serial films that ran in theaters throughout the early-to-mid 20th century.
The True Story Behind 'American Hustle'
American Hustle is a classic dark comedy starring some of the greatest stars of our time – but is this fiction actually based on a true story? From Christian Bale to Jennifer Lawrence at both her undisputable best and her worst, this movie is full of unforgettable performances. American Hustle begins with quintessential 1970s hits like "A Horse With No Name," by America, and "Dirty Work" by Steely Dan. For those that were entering adulthood in 2013 with Baby Boomer parents, it seems to capture a moment in time wrought with an irreplaceable feeling of freedom combined with a lack of true responsibility that mirrors the characters of a film whose tagline begins with "Some of this actually happened," and ends with "This is a work of fiction." The duality of fact and fiction that sets in from the beginning of the movie then makes you question if the reckless abandon of these people is a thing of real-life or another case of movie magic.
