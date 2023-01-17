ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law faces an uncertain future following the NH ACLU’s lawsuit being allowed to move forward in court

Serving as quite the blow to NH House Republicans’ agenda, the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire ruled in favor of moving forward a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of New Hampshire and teachers unions against the ‘Divisive Concepts’ law passed back in 2021. On January 12, 2023, Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled against attempts by the state to dismiss the lawsuit.
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
