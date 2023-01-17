Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternatives
CONCORD, NH. - It is sad that homelessness continues to be a problem in New Hampshire and many other states. Recently, the city of Manchester was granted the ability to evict an encampment of homeless people from public grounds.
Body Found In New Hampshire In 1971 Identified By DNA As Missing Massachusetts Woman
Kathy Alston hasn't been seen since she missed seeing her parents off on a flight out of Boston's Logan Airport in 1971. DNA shows her body had already been dumped in a wooded area in New Hampshire. New Hampshire authorities announced this week that they had finally identified the body...
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
Lawyer explains how Brian Walshe's murder charge could become federal case eligible for death penalty
Brian Walshe, accused of killing his wife, Ana Walshe, in Cohasset, Massachusetts, could potentially face federal charges and the death penalty, a lawyer explained.
WCVB
Congress acts to help ban shock devices used for treatment at Massachusetts school
WASHINGTON — Congress is stepping into the battle over whether disabled students should be given painful electric shocks as part of their therapy, bringing hope to advocates that the practice will finally come to an end. "You're not allowed to use electric shock on prisoners or prisoners of war...
With deadline looming, L.A. City Council is set to vote on new tenant protections
The L.A. City Council is under enormous pressure to finalize a new policy on evictions before the existing emergency order expires at the end of the month.
Federal Funding for Massachusetts Bridges Rejected
Being in the middle of dead winter, I can't help but think about summer. Long drives to Cape Cod beaches to soak up that summer sun. But in order to get to The Cape, there's two bridges we have to choose from to get over the Cape Cod Canel. Bourne...
Massachusetts Governor Healey Is in a Committed Relationship
Maura Healey is paving new trails with her election as Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Healey is the first openly gay person elected governor of the Bay State. She is also the first woman elected to that position. Lt. Governor Evelyn Murphy served as acting governor from time to...
lancerspiritonline.com
NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law faces an uncertain future following the NH ACLU’s lawsuit being allowed to move forward in court
Serving as quite the blow to NH House Republicans’ agenda, the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire ruled in favor of moving forward a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of New Hampshire and teachers unions against the ‘Divisive Concepts’ law passed back in 2021. On January 12, 2023, Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled against attempts by the state to dismiss the lawsuit.
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
