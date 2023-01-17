ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Proposed Southeast hydrogen hub involving Duke Energy invited to apply for federal funding

A coalition of energy companies that includes Charlotte-based Duke Energy has made the first cut in its efforts to develop a Southeast hub to produce clean hydrogen. The U.S. Department of Energy notified the Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition three weeks ago that it was one of 33 groups invited to submit a formal application for part of $8 billion in funding nationwide for regional hydrogen hubs.
GEORGIA STATE
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC

Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed in Virginia traffic stop receives $3,685 in damages

Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a 2020 traffic stop, was awarded $3,685 in damages Tuesday. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, sued two officers of the Windsor Police Department in April 2021. The federal lawsuit accused the officers of assault and racial profiling. Nazario sought $1 million in damages.
WINDSOR, VA

