A Colorado library is closed after meth contamination. What will it take to clean it?
For the second time in as many months, a library in Colorado has temporarily closed its doors to clean up from meth contamination. The Englewood Public Library in Colorado said it shut its doors last Wednesday after tests showed exhaust vents reflected meth contamination "with levels above state thresholds." This...
Proposed Southeast hydrogen hub involving Duke Energy invited to apply for federal funding
A coalition of energy companies that includes Charlotte-based Duke Energy has made the first cut in its efforts to develop a Southeast hub to produce clean hydrogen. The U.S. Department of Energy notified the Southeast Hydrogen Hub coalition three weeks ago that it was one of 33 groups invited to submit a formal application for part of $8 billion in funding nationwide for regional hydrogen hubs.
New buyout program aims to prevent flooding damage in Pender County, Southeast NC
Pender officials have been working with the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, or NCORR, to identify two zones in the county where properties would be eligible for a buyout. NCORR Strategic Buyout Program Director Maggie Battaglin said the agency uses FEMA flood maps to help establish those zones.
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed in Virginia traffic stop receives $3,685 in damages
Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a 2020 traffic stop, was awarded $3,685 in damages Tuesday. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, sued two officers of the Windsor Police Department in April 2021. The federal lawsuit accused the officers of assault and racial profiling. Nazario sought $1 million in damages.
North Carolina AG Josh Stein announces 2024 bid for governor, takes aim at likely GOP rival
Almost two years before Election Day, North Carolina's 2024 race for governor has its first marquee candidate: State Attorney General Josh Stein. And if Stein and Democrats get what they clearly relish, he will face Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in the general election. In his first gubernatorial campaign video, released...
NCDOT will vote on buying land to block development ahead of still-unfunded Cape Fear Memorial replacement
This week, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will consider buying land next to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to preserve space for its replacement. The purchase is being considered because the current owner of the land, Riverman LLC, planned to develop an apartment complex. The proposed development would have...
Where do NC students go after high school? Public schools have a new tool to follow their journey.
Lincoln County Schools superintendent Aaron Allen says that, for years, his district’s staff have been trying to track where their high school graduates go on to college and whether they ultimately earn degrees. That work requires calling graduates, following them on social media and checking in with their parents.
