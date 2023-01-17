Read full article on original website
LJWR
2d ago
Take a look at those who passed this mess. Remember the DC mayor who went to prison for drugs and was reelected after serving a prison term. Again, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different solution. 🙄
Reply
9
The Great Londini
2d ago
The Penalties on Mideanor Crimes were already Soft, So basically now you're saying you're not going to enforce anything on misdemeanor crimes
Reply
8
R CT
2d ago
Sounds like a great way to keep hard core criminals on the streets. With this, and the police defunding, DC may become the murder capital of the US again.
Reply(2)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Comments / 18