Washington, DC

LJWR
2d ago

Take a look at those who passed this mess. Remember the DC mayor who went to prison for drugs and was reelected after serving a prison term. Again, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different solution. 🙄

The Great Londini
2d ago

The Penalties on Mideanor Crimes were already Soft, So basically now you're saying you're not going to enforce anything on misdemeanor crimes

R CT
2d ago

Sounds like a great way to keep hard core criminals on the streets. With this, and the police defunding, DC may become the murder capital of the US again.

fox5dc.com

Washington Post editorial board weighs in on controversial changes to DC’s crime code

WASHINGTON - The Washington Post is stirring things up on social media after the editorial board weighed in on controversial changes to D.C.'s crime code. FOX 5's chief legal correspondent Katie Barlow reports that the Washington Post editorial board said D.C.'s new crime bill could make the city "more dangerous" if the D.C. Council overrides the mayor's veto, which is up for a vote Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore to announce executive orders, address unreleased funds in first full day on the job

BALTIMORE -- It is the start of a new chapter Thursday with new leaders taking the reigns in Maryland.Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are getting right to work on their first full day on the job after their historic inauguration Wednesday.After a day of pomp, circumstance and Oprah, the Moore administration is already getting to work on the key issues the governor has highlighted throughout his campaign trail.Moore pledged Wednesday to work for greater inclusion and economic equity while also focusing on fighting crime, improving education and tackling climate change. The governor said his administration Thursday will go...
MARYLAND STATE
uspis.gov

Washington, DC: POST OFFICE BURGLARY

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3941263. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland

After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
popville.com

“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”

“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
WASHINGTON, DC
