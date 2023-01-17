Upcoming music events in Chattanooga and the surrounding area
Looking to get out and enjoy the local and regional music scene a little more this year? Reader Marsha B. suggested we share some upcoming music events coming to Chattanooga and the surrounding areas — and we think that’s a great idea .
Here are 21 recurring local music events, concerts coming to town + the dates for some upcoming music festivals to add to your calendars for 2023.
Wednesday Jazz | Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m. | Barking Legs Theater, 1307 Dodds Ave., Chattanooga | $5+ | Enjoy an evening of jazz from a variety of jazz musicians.
Wander Rounds | Every third Thursday, 7 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Co., 1208 King St., Chattanooga | Free+ | Enjoy music from locals and hear the stories behind the songs.
Fresh Mind | Feb. 4 | TBD | Hi-Fi Clyde’s, 122 W. Main St., Chattanooga | $10+ | Fresh Mind has styles ranging from reggae to rock and everywhere in between.
Marty Stuart | Feb. 9 | 8 p.m. | The Walker Theatre, 399 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga | $36-$56 | Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Marty Stuart will take the stage with “His Fabulous Superlatives.”
Flogging Molly | Feb. 10 | 8 p.m. | The Signal, 1810 Chestnut St., Chattanooga | $45-$159 | Punk band Flogging Molly will come to the Scenic City with Anti-Flag + Skinny Lister.
*The Signal music + event venue is moving locations to the Choo Choo complex, but all shows currently listed on the venue’s website will take place at the Chestnut Street location.
The Slow Attack! | Feb. 17 | 8 p.m. | The Dark Roast Chattanooga, 208 Frazier Ave., Chattanooga | $10 | Looking for some heavier tunes? This night features loud music with hearing protection strongly advised.
Andrew Duhon Trio | Feb. 25 | 8 p.m. | The Woodshop, 5500 St. Elmo Ave., Chattanooga | $13 | Andrew Duhon will perform with collaborators Jano Rix, Myles Weeks, and Dan Walker.
Joe Bonamassa | March 5 | 8 p.m. | Memorial Auditorium, 399 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga | $62-$202 | Joe Bonamassa has been deemed one of the greatest guitar players of his generation + the world’s biggest blues guitarist.
SWAYYVO | March 9 | TBD | Hi-Fi Clyde’s, 122 W. Main St., Chattanooga | Free+ | You won’t want to miss local Hip-Hop and R&B artist SWAYYVO’s performance.
David Ramirez & Dylan LeBlanc | March 10 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds, 35 Station St., Chattanooga | $20-$25 | Listen to songs of love, hard times, renegade, and more at this local show.
Protomartyr | March 12 | 9 p.m. | JJ’s Bohemia, 231 E. MLK Blvd., Chattanooga | $18 | Protomartyr will make their Chattanooga debut with Truth Club + Breznik.
The Mountain Goats | March 31 | 8 p.m. | The Walker Theatre, 399 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga | $35-$40 | Listen to this indie folk rock band play songs from their latest album “Bleed Out.”
Brett Young | April 29 | 8 p.m. | Memorial Auditorium, 399 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga | $39-$69 | Popular country music artist Brett Young will come to the Chattanooga for his “5, Tour, 3, 2, 1” tour with Morgan Evans + Ashley Cooke.
Riverbend Festival | June 2-4 | Ross’s Landing, 201 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga | $115-$6,000 | Wristbands for 2023 are already on sale — keep an eye out for this year’s festival lineup coming soon. Can’t wait? You can read up on our guide for last year’s festival here .
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival | June 15-18 | The Bonnaroo Farm, 1560 New Bushy Branch, Manchester | $175-$3,500 | This four-day festival has a massive lineup, featuring headlining performances by Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters.
Riverfront Nights | Saturdays in July + August | Ross’s Landing, 201 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga | Free+ | Enjoy free, live music during the summer in downtown Chattanooga.
Moon River Festival | Sept. 9-10 | Coolidge Park, 150 River St., Chattanooga | Price TBD | The dates for this festival have been announced, but the lineup + the date tickets go on sale will be announced at a later time. Check out our recap of last year’s festival here .
Highland Park Porchfest | Saturday, Oct. 14 | Various locations in Highland Park | Free+ | This free festival where porches become stages is already in the planning stages for this year’s festival. Make sure to keep up with its Instagram page for updates.
Here are 21 recurring local music events, concerts coming to town + the dates for some upcoming music festivals to add to your calendars for 2023.
Recurring music eventsMonday Night Blues Jams | Mondays, 8-10:30 p.m. | Gate 11 Distillery, 1400 Market St., Chattanooga | Free+ | Come out for a night of blues + bring your own instruments if you want to take the stage yourself.
Wednesday Jazz | Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m. | Barking Legs Theater, 1307 Dodds Ave., Chattanooga | $5+ | Enjoy an evening of jazz from a variety of jazz musicians.
Wander Rounds | Every third Thursday, 7 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Co., 1208 King St., Chattanooga | Free+ | Enjoy music from locals and hear the stories behind the songs.
Upcoming concertsThe Weeks | Jan. 27 | 9 p.m. | Barrelhouse Ballroom, 1501 Long St., Chattanooga | $22-$25 | Mississippi-based rock combo The Weeks will hit the stage with Chattanooga natives Lenox Hills + Oweda.
Fresh Mind | Feb. 4 | TBD | Hi-Fi Clyde’s, 122 W. Main St., Chattanooga | $10+ | Fresh Mind has styles ranging from reggae to rock and everywhere in between.
Marty Stuart | Feb. 9 | 8 p.m. | The Walker Theatre, 399 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga | $36-$56 | Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Marty Stuart will take the stage with “His Fabulous Superlatives.”
Flogging Molly | Feb. 10 | 8 p.m. | The Signal, 1810 Chestnut St., Chattanooga | $45-$159 | Punk band Flogging Molly will come to the Scenic City with Anti-Flag + Skinny Lister.
*The Signal music + event venue is moving locations to the Choo Choo complex, but all shows currently listed on the venue’s website will take place at the Chestnut Street location.
The Slow Attack! | Feb. 17 | 8 p.m. | The Dark Roast Chattanooga, 208 Frazier Ave., Chattanooga | $10 | Looking for some heavier tunes? This night features loud music with hearing protection strongly advised.
Andrew Duhon Trio | Feb. 25 | 8 p.m. | The Woodshop, 5500 St. Elmo Ave., Chattanooga | $13 | Andrew Duhon will perform with collaborators Jano Rix, Myles Weeks, and Dan Walker.
Joe Bonamassa | March 5 | 8 p.m. | Memorial Auditorium, 399 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga | $62-$202 | Joe Bonamassa has been deemed one of the greatest guitar players of his generation + the world’s biggest blues guitarist.
SWAYYVO | March 9 | TBD | Hi-Fi Clyde’s, 122 W. Main St., Chattanooga | Free+ | You won’t want to miss local Hip-Hop and R&B artist SWAYYVO’s performance.
David Ramirez & Dylan LeBlanc | March 10 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds, 35 Station St., Chattanooga | $20-$25 | Listen to songs of love, hard times, renegade, and more at this local show.
Protomartyr | March 12 | 9 p.m. | JJ’s Bohemia, 231 E. MLK Blvd., Chattanooga | $18 | Protomartyr will make their Chattanooga debut with Truth Club + Breznik.
The Mountain Goats | March 31 | 8 p.m. | The Walker Theatre, 399 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga | $35-$40 | Listen to this indie folk rock band play songs from their latest album “Bleed Out.”
Brett Young | April 29 | 8 p.m. | Memorial Auditorium, 399 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga | $39-$69 | Popular country music artist Brett Young will come to the Chattanooga for his “5, Tour, 3, 2, 1” tour with Morgan Evans + Ashley Cooke.
Music festivalsNightfall | Friday nights, May 26-Sept. 1 | Miller Park Plaza, 850 Market St., Chattanooga | Free+ | Enjoy live music, food trucks, drinks, vendors, and more.
Riverbend Festival | June 2-4 | Ross’s Landing, 201 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga | $115-$6,000 | Wristbands for 2023 are already on sale — keep an eye out for this year’s festival lineup coming soon. Can’t wait? You can read up on our guide for last year’s festival here .
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival | June 15-18 | The Bonnaroo Farm, 1560 New Bushy Branch, Manchester | $175-$3,500 | This four-day festival has a massive lineup, featuring headlining performances by Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters.
Riverfront Nights | Saturdays in July + August | Ross’s Landing, 201 Riverfront Pkwy., Chattanooga | Free+ | Enjoy free, live music during the summer in downtown Chattanooga.
Moon River Festival | Sept. 9-10 | Coolidge Park, 150 River St., Chattanooga | Price TBD | The dates for this festival have been announced, but the lineup + the date tickets go on sale will be announced at a later time. Check out our recap of last year’s festival here .
Highland Park Porchfest | Saturday, Oct. 14 | Various locations in Highland Park | Free+ | This free festival where porches become stages is already in the planning stages for this year’s festival. Make sure to keep up with its Instagram page for updates.
Comments / 0