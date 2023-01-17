Read full article on original website
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of a child have been recovered in rural Grady County, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tuesday. OSBI said they could not confirm if this was Athena Brownfield, the 4-year-old at the center of a missing person and murder investigation. The remains are expected to be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification.
Crime Stoppers honor donors with banquet
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -33 felony arrest were made, and 87 cases were closed this last year thanks to your tips Texoma, into Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls. The non-profit held its donor appreciation banquet this evening thanking those who help in the fight against crime. These donations allow crime stoppers to implement programs and pay cash rewards to keep Wichita Falls safe.
COURT DOCS: Athena Brownfield killed on Christmas (GRAPHIC)
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly released court documents shed new light into the murder of Athena Brownfield. In the court documents charging Ivon Adams with first degree murder and child neglect, officials lay out the timeline and more details about what happened to the 4-year-old. According to the paperwork, after...
Clay County sheriff’s removal hearing postponed by 2 weeks
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, for a removal hearing with 97th District Court Judge Jack McGaughey. The call for removal comes following the news that Lyde is facing three charges of official oppression. Due to a last minute motion that was filed by Lyde’s defense attorney, the hearing has been postponed for at least two weeks.
Cyril residents left heartbroken by details of Athena’s death
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The community of Cyril is heartbroken after new court filings allege violent details in the final moments of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Both of her former caretakers, Alysia and Ivon Adams, are in police custody. An arrest affidavit said Alysia told police that her husband beat Athena and then punched her three times in the chest at their home in Cyril at around midnight on Christmas.
Elevated fire danger Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we will have a high of 68° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. By the afternoon, we will look at high fire conditions due to low humidity and strong winds. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph will be anticipated. Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible as well.
Cooler into the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cool front arrives this evening, switching our winds around to the northwest, ushering in much cooler weather. We’ll drop into the 30s by morning and only rise into the 50s on Thursday. We should see less wind by Thursday afternoon. There’s a small chance for rain on Saturday with another chance early next week.
Rain chances increase Tuesday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have a high of 72° with cloudy skies. We have a slight chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon. The wind will be strong out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, we will have a high of 67° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. By the afternoon, we will be looking at elevated fire conditions due to low humidity and strong winds. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 35° with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 56° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with a few clouds.
RBNC to host Weather Wonders event
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is inviting the community to learn about weather at their Weather Wonders event. All of the action will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will offer the opportunity to learn about the many forms of weather, along with crafts such as making weather dials and wind socks.
Rain chances return Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. The wind will turn out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with overcast skies. Friday, we will have a high of 63°. We will have overcast skies in the morning. However, by the afternoon hours, we will have mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 41° with mostly clear skies.
Emergency repairs coming to health district and MPEC
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council discussed the damage from this winter’s big freeze that caused extensive damage the health district and MPEC. Both buildings had pipes rupture over the 2022 Christmas weekend, breaking the MPEC’s fire suppression system and flooding the health district.
St. Patrick’s Day Festival returning to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is bringing back the St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival on March 11. This event has not been a full festival since 2019, and is returning with an afternoon that includes the Downtown Dash 5K, live music, food and shopping.
Lake levels in Wichita Falls decline
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix is keeping a close eye on lake levels. He said they are down just a little bit. “Three to six inches...to get us out of the drought,” said Nix. He said keeping a certain gallon usage can...
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank grateful for ARPA funds
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is one of thirty non-profits that received money from city council. “That’s gonna help replace revenue that we used to replace for the food,” Interim CEO David O’Neil of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said.
High school sports roundup - Jan. 19, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the Thursday night action in high school soccer and basketball.
Vernon man helps community through ‘eggflation’
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - In a time when inflated prices have affected nearly everything in a grocery store, some people have taken matters into their own hands. A Vernon resident made a farm in his own backyard to help with that influx in prices. Stephen Casner said he began his...
Chocolate Soirée to benefit Christ Academy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Calling all chocolate lovers! On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, News Channel 6 will host a one-hour special from 6-7 p.m. to raise money for Christ Academy during their annual Chocolate Soirée. Join Ken Johnson, Ashley Fitzwater and Alyssa Osterdock as they emcee the event...
i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls to hold business planning contest for local businesses
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls is holding a contest to assist local businesses in opening or expanding. Contestants will be creating a business plan and pitch, with the winners receiving $50,000. Free orientations will be held throughout the month of February at the Dillard College of Business...
MLK Jr. Breakfast speaker dares to dream
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The speaker for the MLK breakfast service being held this Saturday was born and raised in Wichita Falls. Dr. Anngienetta Johnson said she wants the youth in general to know that they have to dare to dream. A coordinator at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center said although we’ve come a long way and success is possible, there are still strides we need to take as a society.
Texas Rangers caravan stops at Sheppard AFB
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few members of the Texas Rangers baseball team made a visit to Sheppard Air Force Base. This stop was part of the caravan tour the team makes during the off-season. Pitchers Jon Gray, Josh Sborz and third base coach Tony Beasley were on this stop.
