Waite Park, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Benton County Seeking Bonding Bill Dollars for Road Projects

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County is asking state lawmakers to include two major road construction projects to be included in a state bonding bill. One of those projects is Mayhew Lake Road between Highway 23 and Benton County Road 29. A study by the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization determined the road should be expanded to a four-lane urbanized corridor with roundabouts replacing current intersections.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
38th Annual Spicer Winterfest Kicks Off A Variety of Events

SPICER (WJON News) -- Enjoy some winter fun in Spicer this weekend. The 38th Annual Spicer Winterfest celebration features a variety of events throughout January and February. A few events taking place this weekend include multiple ice fishing tournaments, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center will have cross-country skis, snowshoes, kick sleds and fat-tire bike rentals available, plus you can walk through the ice structure made with blocks of ice from Green Lake.
SPICER, MN
What Avon, MN Was Called Before It was Named Avon

Avon is a small town in Central Minnesota in Stearns county nestled between numerous lakes, hills and industry. The small town of 1,396 people is the focus on this edition of WJON's Small Town series. I was joined by longtime Avon residents Jeanette Clancy and Cliff Borgerding. Clancy wrote the book "Nestled Between Lakes and Wooded Hills" under her pen name Jeanette Blonigen Clancy.
AVON, MN
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?

Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota.

