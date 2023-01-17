Read full article on original website
Sartell School Board Considering Adding Lights To Varsity Fields
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board is beginning the process of upgrading their outdoor athletic fields at the high school. During Monday's meeting, the board will consider awarding Musco Lighting's bid of $659,500 for the lighting materials. The board will also consider going out for bids for...
Benton County Seeking Bonding Bill Dollars for Road Projects
FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County is asking state lawmakers to include two major road construction projects to be included in a state bonding bill. One of those projects is Mayhew Lake Road between Highway 23 and Benton County Road 29. A study by the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization determined the road should be expanded to a four-lane urbanized corridor with roundabouts replacing current intersections.
38th Annual Spicer Winterfest Kicks Off A Variety of Events
SPICER (WJON News) -- Enjoy some winter fun in Spicer this weekend. The 38th Annual Spicer Winterfest celebration features a variety of events throughout January and February. A few events taking place this weekend include multiple ice fishing tournaments, Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center will have cross-country skis, snowshoes, kick sleds and fat-tire bike rentals available, plus you can walk through the ice structure made with blocks of ice from Green Lake.
What Avon, MN Was Called Before It was Named Avon
Avon is a small town in Central Minnesota in Stearns county nestled between numerous lakes, hills and industry. The small town of 1,396 people is the focus on this edition of WJON's Small Town series. I was joined by longtime Avon residents Jeanette Clancy and Cliff Borgerding. Clancy wrote the book "Nestled Between Lakes and Wooded Hills" under her pen name Jeanette Blonigen Clancy.
Sartell To Begin Search Process for Next Police Chief
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell City Council will begin their search to find a new police chief. During Monday's meeting, the council will look to approve the search process and timeline to fill the position. According to the city's timeline, applications will be accepted through February 6th. The selection...
Avon in Pictures [GALLERY]
Avon is a community with a population of 1,396 in Stearns County in Central Minnesota west of St. Cloud and east of Albany. Avon has many lakes, hills and industry in this small town.
New Japanese Restaurant Serving Ramen Now Open in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new central Minnesota restaurant is officially open for business. Ippin Ramen is located at 601 2nd Street South in Waite Park in the former Ko-Z’s location. The Japanese restaurant offers gourmet ramen noodle entrees with a variety of meats including beef, pork, chicken, and shrimp, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Update: 1 Man, 1 Baby Dead in Sartell Apartment Fire
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released more information on the apartment fire Thursday night. Fire and police crews found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant under one year old that was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead. The Minnesota Bureau...
Benton County Authorities Investigating Storage Locker Burglary
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for your help identifying several suspects who broke into a storage facility in Sauk Rapids. The Benton County sheriff's office was called Wednesday to Pikus Mini Storage at 830 Frost Road Northwest. The victim told police someone had broken into his rented...
Authorities Identify Windom Woman Killed in Highway 23 Crash
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Authorities have released more information regarding a fatal crash that happened in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway...
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 23
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway 23 hit each other head-on near County Road 123.
Burtrum Woman Hurt in Rollover Near Swanville
SWANVILLE (WJON News) -- A Burtrum woman was hurt in a rollover crash near Swanville Wednesday. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. near the intersection of Cable Road and Basil Road, two miles east of Swanville. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Kelly Marty was heading east on...
