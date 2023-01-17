Read full article on original website
Mom of UGA player who died in wreck has no plans for legal action at this point, she says
ATHENS, Ga. — The mother of Devin Willock, the University of Georgia football player killed in a car crash early Sunday morning, said Thursday she has no plans for legal action at this point. The mother, Sharlene Willock, told 11Alive's Joe Ripley that she had retained an attorney but...
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Parents of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock issue statement following son’s death
The Georgia football program and those around it suffered a tremendous tragedy on Sunday with the news that offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy had died in a car crash earlier that morning. The days since the tragedy have undoubtedly been hard for all involved, and on Thursday, the Willock family issued a statement regarding the days since Devin’s passing.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of UGA football player killed in crash says family has 'no plans' to take legal action
ATHENS, Ga. - Less than 24 hours after a spokesperson for the law firm representing the family of a University of Georgia football player killed in a car crash indicated they would be filing a lawsuit, his mother tells FOX 5 they have no plans of taking legal action. An...
Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
‘She was a beautiful person:’ Hundreds gather at funeral to honor the life of UGA recruiter
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of the UGA football recruiter who died in a crash in Athens on Sunday. Chandler LeCroy was a part of Georgia’s football recruiting team as a recruiting analyst. She died in a car accident Sunday along with UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock.
dawgnation.com
More difficult details emerge from tragic accident that killed Georgia football player, staffer
ATHENS — More details emerged on the tragic single-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of Georgia football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy, while also injuring two others early last Sunday morning. The accident occurred hours after the Bulldogs’ football program celebrated its 2022 national...
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly UGA football crash: Report states excessive speed a factor
ATHENS, Ga. - The crash report offers new details about the violent crash that claimed the life of a University of Georgia football player and a staffer, and injured two others early Sunday morning. The crash, which happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their...
WRDW-TV
UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
UGA sets up GoFundMe accounts to help families of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia community continues to mourn the loss of a beloved football player and staff member killed in a crash just hours after the team’s back-to-back championship parade. Devin Willock, a 20-year-old offensive lineman, and Chandler LeCroy, a 24-year-old recruiting analyst, died in...
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGa wreck
Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said. A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph (64 kph) limit...
Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’
Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
Tracking Kirby Smart and His Staff's Invasion of Georgia High School's
Kirby Smart and his staff stopped at 100 different Georgia high schools just a few days after UGAs dominating win over TCU.
Local briefs: UGA Griffin campus reopens, crash claims life in Habersham Co
The University of Georgia’s Division of Student Affairs is organizing today’s New Student Welcome event. It is set for 3 o’clock in the west end zone at UGA’s Sanford Stadium. The University of Georgia says the UGA campus at Griffin, closed last Friday and again Tuesday,...
Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Devastating Georgia Football Tragedy
Terrible news emerged Sunday for the college football world. Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a late night car accident. The fatal collision took place in the early hours of Sunday, following a Saturday parade honoring Georgia's national ...
dakotanewsnow.com
PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win
ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) – After the University of Georgia’s recent championship win over Texas Christian University, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to the UGA president urging him to retire the school’s English bulldog mascot, Uga. The organization stated the school’s...
YAHOO!
Proposed cold case law gets support from slain UGA law school student's family
University of Georgia Law School student Tara Baker was slain 22 years ago on Jan. 19, 2001, at her rental home in east Athens. The crime remains unsolved to this day. On Wednesday, at the state Capitol in Atlanta, family members of Baker joined with family members of the 32-year-old unsolved slaying of Rhonda Sue Coleman, 18, a high school student from Hazlehurst.
