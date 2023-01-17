ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Parents of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock issue statement following son’s death

The Georgia football program and those around it suffered a tremendous tragedy on Sunday with the news that offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy had died in a car crash earlier that morning. The days since the tragedy have undoubtedly been hard for all involved, and on Thursday, the Willock family issued a statement regarding the days since Devin’s passing.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash

TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly UGA football crash: Report states excessive speed a factor

ATHENS, Ga. - The crash report offers new details about the violent crash that claimed the life of a University of Georgia football player and a staffer, and injured two others early Sunday morning. The crash, which happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander ‘going to be a problem for years to come’

Georgia’s national championship game on Jan. 9 was not only an opportunity for the Bulldogs to snag its second straight championship, but it was something of a send-off to a number of talented players who will turn their attentions to the NFL. Those pending departures created a lot of questions for the 2023 team, but one young defensive lineman used the stage to show he’s ready for a bigger role come next year.
ATHENS, GA
dakotanewsnow.com

PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win

ATHENS, Ga. (Gray News) – After the University of Georgia’s recent championship win over Texas Christian University, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent a letter to the UGA president urging him to retire the school’s English bulldog mascot, Uga. The organization stated the school’s...
ATHENS, GA
YAHOO!

Proposed cold case law gets support from slain UGA law school student's family

University of Georgia Law School student Tara Baker was slain 22 years ago on Jan. 19, 2001, at her rental home in east Athens. The crime remains unsolved to this day. On Wednesday, at the state Capitol in Atlanta, family members of Baker joined with family members of the 32-year-old unsolved slaying of Rhonda Sue Coleman, 18, a high school student from Hazlehurst.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy