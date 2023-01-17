ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 8

SuckMyHead
2d ago

This "story" would have been of some help if it told us when & where this board meeting is taking place. Guess it isn't of any importance to this "writer" or news station basically because this side of town's children are NOT IMPORTANT. Very sorry reporting & reflection of what is important to people nowadays. If it were all about the latest TikTok vid or bar opening up here in SA the story would be so detailed & written with enthusiasm. SMH. DO BETTER!

Reply
2
Guest
2d ago

Do it close it. Poor people don’t need to have schools. Bus them to other schools closer by. In fact let creat a hunger games lottery. 😂. Mismanaging liberals.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

South San ISD board votes to keep 4 campuses open

SAN ANTONIO – The South San Antonio ISD board considered closing four campuses that reopened almost four years ago. But in the end, voted to keep them open. Superintendent Henry Yzaguirr recommended again closing the campuses, due to a lack of enrollment and financial struggles. “I just heard it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: District looking to close several campuses

Wednesday evening, a San Antonio school district will have to discuss whether to close the doors to a few campuses. "I was outraged, I was outraged but at the same time not surprised," says parent Gilbert Rodriguez, who says it was not made to the public before South San Antonio Independent School District created agenda items regarding the discussion of closing four campuses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

City of Seguin crunching the numbers in hopes of affording the best of the best for city’s police & fire departments

(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is looking for ways to recruit more talent to the Seguin police and fire departments. The city is competing with other surrounding communities for police officers, fire fighters and dispatchers. They are looking for not only new recruits, but they are also seeking to hire more seasoned employees, who might be willing to make the move to one of the local departments.
SEGUIN, TX
tpr.org

Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation

Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy