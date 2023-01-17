ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
MONTANA STATE
teslarati.com

Wyoming’s SJ4, the state’s plan to ban EVs, falls before getting any momentum

Wyoming’s Senate Joint Resolution 4 (SJ4), a bill that encouraged a ban on the sale of electric vehicles by 2035, fell yesterday before garnering any real momentum. Wyoming Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader, Representatives Donald Burkhart, Jr, and Bill Henderson sponsored a bill that encouraged the preservation of the oil and gas industry in the state, which has provided employment, revenues, and history. It would have outlawed the development of EVs and charging infrastructure, which the Senators called “impracticable.”
WYOMING STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Senator Ben Ray Lujan to highlight mental health investments with Las Cruces Fire Department

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.) will meet with the Las Cruces Fire Department to discuss and celebrate new spending projects meant to help improve mental and behavioral health care services in the Las Cruces area. According to Lujan's office, over one million dollars in investments have been secured. They're The post Senator Ben Ray Lujan to highlight mental health investments with Las Cruces Fire Department appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Laramie Live

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys

The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
WYOMING STATE
WSOC Charlotte

March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A half century after Roe v. Wade, March for Life supporters on Friday celebrated the Supreme Court's dismantling of that constitutional right to abortion and heralded the political struggle set loose by the court's decision. President Joe Biden pledged to do all in his limited power to restore core abortion rights.
ALABAMA STATE

