Storm Lake, IA

Snow Emergencies declared in Sioxland

By Laigha Anderson
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Extreme winter weather is expected to hit Siouxland this week.

From closings to snow emergencies, the winter weather is having an impact on Siouxland communities.

See updates on how the weather is affecting the area below:

Storm Lake declares Snow Emergency

STORM LAKE, Iowa — The City of Storm Lake declared a snow emergency effective January 19 at 10:00 PM and running through January 21 at 6:00 AM.

During a Snow Emergency, the following regulations are in affect: Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas, the central business district or in public parking lots B and D downtown.

Overnight parking in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C is allowed during a snow emergency.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the City’s snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed.

For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page at www.stormlake.org/snowemergency.

Collection of resources

As cold temperatures are expected, officials are warning Siouxlanders to take certain precautions. Below is a collection of stories of officials’ recommendations.

– Daily forecast for Siouxland

Winter Weather: What to know and where to find it

Other weather related stories

Towing companies expect increases in calls as snow storm begins Sioux City PD anticipates increase in car accidents as winter storm hits Siouxland

Woodbury officials prepare for ice from upcoming storm

MidAmerican Energy preparing for any possible power outages Iowa DOT prepares for upcoming winter storm

How Siouxlanders can keep their pets safe and warm during extreme low temperatures How cold weather causes problems for cars Siouxlanders warned to bundle up to avoid frostbite How to drive safe during winter weather

Norfolk declares snow emergency

NORFOLK, Neb. — The city of Norfolk has declared a snow emergency effective midnight on January 18.

During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs or emergency snow routes. On residential streets, parking is allowed only on the even side of the street, though it is strongly encouraged that citizens park off of the street if possible. This allows for more efficient snow removal by city crews.

Cars parked illegally will be ticketed, cars parked on emergency snow routes will be towed. Residents can learn more information about snow emergencies in Norfolk here .

The city also reminds residents that it is the responsibility of property owners to clear their sidewalks. Residents should avoid piling snow around fire hydrants and watch out for drifting around exhaust pipes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

