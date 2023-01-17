ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
ClutchPoints

3 offensive coordinators Ravens can hire to sweeten the pot for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t see the 2022 season go the way they would have liked, as they fell apart over the second half of the season, and while they put up a good fight in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, they ended up losing 24-17. The Ravens were hit hard by injuries, but by the end of the season, it was clear that the team needed to make a change at offensive coordinator from Greg Roman.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots

Tom Brady may have already played his last game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. It was anything but an ideal performance from him too, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion failed to lead his squad to a Wild Card victory over a very hungry Dallas Cowboys side. Former teammate […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Tom Brady returning to Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
The Spun

Vic Fangio Reportedly Interviewing For NFL Job Today

The Falcons will interview former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio for their vacancy at defensive coordinator, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Fangio has decades of coaching experience in the NFL. He had stints with the Bears, Broncos, Colts, Eagles, 49ers, Panthers, Ravens, Saints and Texans. It ...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson weighs in on Ravens OC search with eye-opening tweet

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the team’s plans for Lamar Jackson in 2023, explicitly stating the quarterback will remain with the team next season. “Lamar Jackson is our quarterback…there is a 200 percent chance he stays,” Harbaugh said on Thursday. For more insight on why the Ravens need to re-sign Lamar Jackson: Harbaugh […] The post Lamar Jackson weighs in on Ravens OC search with eye-opening tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals plan if Packers rebuild around Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t want to be apart of a Green Bay Packers’ potential rebuild, per Lily Zhao. “If there’s a rebuild going on, I won’t be a part of that,” Rodgers said. Zhao also revealed Rodgers’ plan if Green Bay opts to roll with Jordan Love at QB1 next season. “(Aaron Rodgers) Also […] The post Aaron Rodgers reveals plan if Packers rebuild around Jordan Love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement

ESPN’s Pete Thamel mentioned Oklahoma football offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as a potential name to replace Alabama OC Bill O’Brien should he find his way onto another coaching staff, Sooners Wire writer Ben Dackiw wrote in a Thursday article. “I would think that Nick Saban saw the fits that Tennessee and Josh Heupel gave him […] The post Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make final Brett Maher decision after Wild Card disaster

Brett Maher should be able to sleep soundly tonight after Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that he would remain their kicker despite his historic struggles in a Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The news comes after Maher became the first kicker to miss four extra points in a NFL game, […] The post Cowboys make final Brett Maher decision after Wild Card disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.

