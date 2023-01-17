ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Driver in Deadly DUI Crash Had Children in Car

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- A woman is in jail charged with DUI manslaughter, after getting involved in a deadly crash while two children were riding with her in the car.

Police say 37-year-old Ieasha Boyd was driving a silver BMW westbound in the right lane on 38th Avenue North Monday evening around 7:30, striking an orange Chevy pickup truck going north on 40th Street and causing it to roll over. The pickup driver, 62-year-old Miguel Diaz Arzola, was pronounced dead at the scene when firefighters pulled him out.

According to investigators, Boyd had a five-year-old and a 12-year-old in the car with her. State law prohibits identifying their relationship to Boyd. They were taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

In addition to manslaughter, Boyd is charged with child neglect. She got taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
