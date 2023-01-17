Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Wanted man arrested in Eureka after fleeing law enforcement
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County sheriff's deputies arrested a wanted man that led officials on a chase through Kneeland and was last seen fleeing law enforcement through the woods. That brief pursuit occurred last Thursday while the 23-year-old suspect Tyler Lemmons was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle. The chase...
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Security Footage Shows Physical Encounter Between Wildberries Manager and Teen Shoplifter
Video footage submitted to the Outpost anonymously. Edited to obscure the identity of minors. A clip of security camera footage from inside Arcata’s Wildberries Marketplace — a fuzzy version of which was posted to Reddit this morning — shows a prolonged physical struggle between the store’s general manager, Aaron Gottschalk, and a teenage girl who was suspected of shoplifting.
North Coast Journal
ATV Crash Kills 76 Year Old Near Alderpoint
A 76-year-old man was killed on private property in the Alderpoint area Thursday after being ejected from a Polaris Ranger around 1:20 p.m. when it overturned down embankment and landed on them. The individual, who was driving the ATV-like vehicle, died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol,...
kymkemp.com
Unsolved Homicide, Unforgotten Man: Hugh Duggins Killed Near Alderpoint Seven Years Ago Today
Seven years ago tomorrow, January 21, a man, later identified as Southern Humboldt resident, Hugh Duggins, was found dead alongside Alderpoint Road in a rural area. At first, law enforcement didn’t believe that a crime had been committed, but, in August of 2016, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office released information that the man had been strangled either by hands or by a ropelike object. The official term was “asphyxia by neck compression.” Most likely, his friends believe, someone killed Duggins on January 20 and dumped his body that day–seven years ago exactly.
kymkemp.com
One Dead in Tragic Crash West of Alderpoint
Press release from the Garberville California Highway Patrol Office:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Plows into Eureka Home
Just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashing into a residence in the 1701 block of Harrison in Eureka badly damaged the building. The California Highway Patrol reports there are no injuries. The Toyota Corolla to the right in the photo below is the car that hit the building. According to...
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian hit by car on Broadway in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Yesterday, a person was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Broadway in Eureka. The collision occurred around 7:45 last night and closed both southbound lanes on Broadway. The Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and a city ambulance responded to the incident. Officials said...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire Quickly Extinguished by Humboldt Bay Fire
Just before noon on January 19, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a report of vehicle fire at 930 Harris Avenue in Eureka. The interior of a white, Ford Taurus had apparently caught fire while in the parking lot of the Auto Zone on Harris. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames and have now requested a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Fortuna
A fire started in the laundry room of the Fortuna Redwood Inn in the 800 block of Main Street around 10:35 p.m. Emergency personnel have closed off the roadway at 8th and Main though it is unclear if Main Street or 8th Street or both are closed from reports over the scanner.
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
kymkemp.com
Two Injured, One Deceased After Being Struck by Vehicle on Alliance Road
Around 4:15 p.m. on January 17, scanner traffic indicated that a possible vehicle versus pedestrian collision had occurred on Alliance Road near Foster Avenue in Arcata. Immediately after the initial call went across the scanner, additional reports indicated that two subjects were “down” with a possible deceased victim.
kymkemp.com
Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle; Southbound Broadway Blocked
At about 7:50 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 4000 block of Broadway in Eureka. The pedestrian is breathing but has a head injury, according to first reports over the scanner. Emergency personnel have closed both southbound lanes of Broadway as the injured person is being assisted. Please...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
kymkemp.com
Air Ambulance En Route to UTV Crash Off of Alderpoint Road
First responders are en route to the scene of a side-by-side, utility vehicle rollover accident near the cross of Alderpoint Road and Old Harris Road. The accident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on January 19. Alderpoint Fire, along with other emergency personnel are responding to the scene where the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Former North Coast Journal Bookkeeper Agrees to Pay Back $50k as Part of Embezzlement Plea Agreement
After fighting a felony embezzlement charge for more than five years, Carmen Marie England agreed this morning to pay back nearly $50,000 stolen from the North Coast Journal while she worked there as an office manager and bookkeeper. As part of a plea agreement approved by Judge Kelly Neel, England...
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Altercation at Eureka Gas Station
About 10 p.m., an altercation occurred at the Shell Station at 5th and N in Eureka that sent one person to the hospital in an ambulance while another person drove to the hospital with a facial injury. According to unconfirmed reports from the scene, a man entered the store attached...
krcrtv.com
Dozens of North Coast residents line up at docks for first catch of this crab season
EUREKA, Calif. — Dozens of customers lined up on the docks of Woodley Island Friday morning to get their share of the first catch this crab season. "We weren't expecting that much customers, but with the delay and people waiting for their crab, they're excited to get some in their hands," Jenna Lee's Seafood Seller Kristen Pinto said.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
