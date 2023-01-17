A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall. The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO