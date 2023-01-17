ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Sun Valley Man Arrested After Killing Dogs in Backyard Stabbings

A 45-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed two dogs during a backyard stabbing in Los Angeles. Alexandro Flores was jailed for animal cruelty after the stabbings at a home on the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The ordeal...
NBC San Diego

Suspect Arrested in Rape of Woman Abducted in Santa Ana Mall Parking Lot

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall. The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.
NBC San Diego

Regal Theatres are Closing in California. Here are the LA and OC Locations

Regal Cinemas is reportedly set to close 39 theaters across the country, and several of those locations are in California. Four Regal move theater locations were set to shutter in LA, Orange and Riverside counties. The news comes months after Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September. Cineworld is the theater...
