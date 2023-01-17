Creators who've thought about adding a gimbal to their kit, but have perhaps been turned off by the bulk and required expertise that go hand-and-hand with powered stabilizers, have a good, compact option in the DJI RS 3 Mini ($369). It's smaller and easier to set up than the regular RS 3 ($549), but is still strong enough to work with full-frame cameras. We also like that it supports vertical video, a must-have for TikTokers. Even so, we recommend the regular RS 3 as our Editors' Choice, as the bigger gimbal gives you more room to grow with a stronger accessory library and support for heavier lenses. If you don't need the extra features, however, the RS 3 Mini does its job of keeping your camera stable for Steadicam-quality footage.

2 DAYS AGO