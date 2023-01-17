ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
saturdaytradition.com

Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team

The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
ALABAMA STATE
People

Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans coach tracker: Who gets the job in 2023?

The Houston Texans are casting a wide yet specific net when it comes to their coaching search. The Texans are on their sixth coaching search, and the third in as many offseasons with general manager Nick Caserio at the helm. Unlike the past two searches that settled on coaches in the sunset years of their careers, Caserio is going for younger talent.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision

Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Plan At Kicker

Almost everything was perfect for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  They blew out the Bucs 31-14 and were even up 24-0 in the second half before the Bucs got some garbage time points. The offense put up points, the defense won the turnover battle, but kicker ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

