Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Tom Brady Next Team Odds: Two favored among dozen
Tom Brady might be noncommittal about his future plans, but oddsmakers clearly believe he will return for a 24th NFL
Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team
The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
NFL divisional round odds: 49ers to cover against Cowboys, other best bets
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is always my favorite weekend because of the matchups. Like last weekend's wild-card games, we can all anticipate some really compelling games ahead. From a betting perspective, you can really find some edges if you do your homework. I researched so you don't...
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
Houston Texans coach tracker: Who gets the job in 2023?
The Houston Texans are casting a wide yet specific net when it comes to their coaching search. The Texans are on their sixth coaching search, and the third in as many offseasons with general manager Nick Caserio at the helm. Unlike the past two searches that settled on coaches in the sunset years of their careers, Caserio is going for younger talent.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers provide Injury Update On Russell Gage following scary collision
Late in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Russell Gage, suffered what initially appeared to be a horrific neck injury. After being down on the field for some time, medical personnel called for a cart to be brought out. Gage was then escorted out of the stadium where he was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation.
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Plan At Kicker
Almost everything was perfect for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They blew out the Bucs 31-14 and were even up 24-0 in the second half before the Bucs got some garbage time points. The offense put up points, the defense won the turnover battle, but kicker ...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
Kansas City Chiefs will play an international NFL game in 2023. Here’s what we know
The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Germany during the 2023 regular season, as the NFL announced five teams Thursday that are set to play in the league’s International Games. KC will play in either Munich or Frankfurt, two cities the NFL previously said would host 2023 games. The...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
