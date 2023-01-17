ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN unveils three May matchups for Sunday Night Baseball

By Phillip Bupp
Awful Announcing
 2 days ago
Spring Training is just around the corner, and before you know it, Opening Day will be here. ESPN already announced nine games for Sunday Night Baseball that’s set to air on ESPN, but now the network announced three additional matchups for May.

In a press release , the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play on May 7. On the 14th, the Boston Red Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals in an interleague matchup, while the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Mets in another interleague game on May 21. All three games will air on ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN app. None of those three games include a KayRod Cast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez .

Last month, ESPN revealed the first nine games on their 2023 schedule. Among those nine games, the Philadelphia Phillies were scheduled for four, including a World Series rematch against the Houston Astros as well as the Little League Classic against the Washington Nationals in Williamsport, PA.

ESPN will broadcast 25 games on Sunday night in 2023, in addition to five games in other time slots. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball schedule is updated with a known matchup every Sunday through mid-June, along with the Little League Classic on August 20. Other games will be decided up to two weeks before the day of that game.

