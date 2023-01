Wings are a classic Superbowl food, but the craziness of game day can lead you to settle for less-than-stellar offerings.

Whether you are picking wings up to eat around the coffee table or going out to watch the game, Boston has plenty of options for every wing or flat lover. These restaurants have only the best chicken wings for the best day of the year, selected by Eater Boston.

Crying Thaiger

Monument Restaurant & Tavern

Hot Chix

Bonchon Chicken

The Smoke Shop BBQ

Buff's Pub