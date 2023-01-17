Read full article on original website
M&G Names New Asset Management CEO
As at 30 June 2022, M&G had £348.9 billion ($427.9 billion) of assets under management and administration. M&G, the investment house owned by UK-listed Prudential, has named Joseph Pinto as its asset management chief executive. He is taking over from Jonathan Daniels who said last July that he intended to retire after 21 years at the firm.
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Elon Musk expresses his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying the "S" should stand for satanic instead of social.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
U.S. corporate greed has gone too far, says Norway fund manager who voted against Apple CEO’s pay
‘We think in particular in the U.S. the corporate greed has just gone too far.’. That’s the head of Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, speaking Wednesday in the ritzy Swiss ski community of Davos about how extravagant executive pay packages have gone too far. In his comments...
Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth
(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
South Korea Is Now Home to the World’s Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods
There’s a new epicenter of luxury spending: South Korea. According to new data collected by Morgan Stanley, South Koreans are now the kings and queens in luxury—at least as far as spending money goes. The investment bank has revealed that spending on luxury goods in the country increased by 24 percent in 2022, equating to $16.8 billion in revenue, or $325 per capita, outpacing their Chinese and American counterparts. The report asserts that this rise in spending is driven by a desire to clearly display a high socio-economic status through luxury brands. “Appearance and financial success can resonate more with consumers in...
Deeper Ties on Yellen's Mind as U.S Begins Year of African Engagement
DAKAR (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will kick off a year of visits by top U.S. officials to Africa on Friday aiming to firm up U.S.-Africa ties after decades in which China has dominated investment across the continent. In a speech to be delivered at a business event in...
Fashion retailer Shein in talks to raise funds at lower valuation of $64 billion - FT
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chinese fashion retailer Shein is in talks to raise up to $3 billion at a reduced valuation of $64 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
Opportunities In Chinese Equities In 2023 – Julius Baer
Julius Baer believes that there are opportunities in Chinese equities in 2023 as China’s policy has been more pro-market and pro-business. As the Chinese government lifts it’s zero-Covid policy, Julius Baer believes that it will help the economy and sees opportunities in Chinese equities in 2023. According to...
Davos 2023-Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs. The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
Leo Wealth Opens In Singapore
Leo Wealth was formed from a merger between The Capital Company, a business with a strong Asian footprint that merged with US firms LeoGroup and BFT Financial a few years ago. Leo Wealth, the international wealth firm with offices in the US and Asia that recently named a senior new team member, has opened an office in Singapore. The office comes with the acquisition of Jachin Capital, a fund manager serving accredited investors in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.
OPINION OF THE WEEK: Be Creative To Attract More Wealth Management Career Entrants
The sector must be more willing to think about how to attract young adults to work in it, particularly at a time when financial services have lost much of their appeal as a career channel. A regular topic that we look at in our publications is talent management. Where do...
Julius Baer's Focus On Global Market Outlook
Julius Baer believes that after a heated year of continuous tightening from the Fed, 2023 is going to be a cooling down period. Bhaskar Laxminarayan, CIO and head investment management APAC at Julius Baer said this week that from an investing point of view, 2023 has an opportunity set which is actually greater, not lesser.
From The Editor's Chair: Financial Results, Inflation And Talent
The editor takes a quick look back at the stories making an impact and what is in the works. We are already more than halfway into January, and there’s been plenty of news to keep the editorial team busy. Economists and wealth management asset allocators are starting to crunch through data – for instance, about inflation – that might give clues to when and where interest rate rises might peak. These are early days, but there are signs that price pressures are already easing off.
JPMorgan, Standard Chartered Win Approval to Expand in China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - JPMorgan and Standard Chartered won Chinese regulatory approval on Thursday to expand operations in China as it encourages expansion by foreign companies after lifting its restrictive COVID-19 policies. China is speeding up the process of granting permission to foreign institutions to boost the confidence of overseas investors...
Former Deutsche Bank Female Banker Loses Discrimination Lawsuit
The case is one of the more high-profile actions brought in recent years. It touched on issues of discrimination over age and gender. A former Deutsche Bank banker has lost her £4.6 million ($5.6 million) discrimination lawsuit that she had brought against the firm, claiming that she was made redundant due to a “culture of sexism and ageism” at the lender, reports said.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
Verve’s Partners Elect Bill Weinstein As CEO
On the eve of its anniversary, Verve has tapped founding Partner Bill Weinstein as the first CEO in the agency’s thirteen years. The decision was made by the Partnership and announced by his fellow Founding Partners Adam Levine and Bryan Besser in an all-company meeting with a grateful and excited Weinstein thanking each member of the Verve community for their support and belief. In the heartfelt speech from Besser and Levine, they highlighted the need to provide additional structure as the independent agency adds resources to its core film and television business while continuing to expand into new areas of client representation. “As...
