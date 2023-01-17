ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wealthbriefingasia.com

M&G Names New Asset Management CEO

As at 30 June 2022, M&G had £348.9 billion ($427.9 billion) of assets under management and administration. M&G, the investment house owned by UK-listed Prudential, has named Joseph Pinto as its asset management chief executive. He is taking over from Jonathan Daniels who said last July that he intended to retire after 21 years at the firm.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
msn.com

Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Robb Report

South Korea Is Now Home to the World’s Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods

There’s a new epicenter of luxury spending: South Korea. According to new data collected by Morgan Stanley, South Koreans are now the kings and queens in luxury—at least as far as spending money goes. The investment bank has revealed that spending on luxury goods in the country increased by 24 percent in 2022, equating to $16.8 billion in revenue, or $325 per capita, outpacing their Chinese and American counterparts.  The report asserts that this rise in spending is driven by a desire to clearly display a high socio-economic status through luxury brands. “Appearance and financial success can resonate more with consumers in...
wealthbriefingasia.com

Opportunities In Chinese Equities In 2023 – Julius Baer

Julius Baer believes that there are opportunities in Chinese equities in 2023 as China’s policy has been more pro-market and pro-business. As the Chinese government lifts it’s zero-Covid policy, Julius Baer believes that it will help the economy and sees opportunities in Chinese equities in 2023. According to...
Reuters

Davos 2023-Uber not planning any company-wide layoffs -CEO

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs. The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
wealthbriefingasia.com

Leo Wealth Opens In Singapore

Leo Wealth was formed from a merger between The Capital Company, a business with a strong Asian footprint that merged with US firms LeoGroup and BFT Financial a few years ago. Leo Wealth, the international wealth firm with offices in the US and Asia that recently named a senior new team member, has opened an office in Singapore. The office comes with the acquisition of Jachin Capital, a fund manager serving accredited investors in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.
wealthbriefingasia.com

Julius Baer's Focus On Global Market Outlook

Julius Baer believes that after a heated year of continuous tightening from the Fed, 2023 is going to be a cooling down period. Bhaskar Laxminarayan, CIO and head investment management APAC at Julius Baer said this week that from an investing point of view, 2023 has an opportunity set which is actually greater, not lesser.
wealthbriefingasia.com

From The Editor's Chair: Financial Results, Inflation And Talent

The editor takes a quick look back at the stories making an impact and what is in the works. We are already more than halfway into January, and there’s been plenty of news to keep the editorial team busy. Economists and wealth management asset allocators are starting to crunch through data – for instance, about inflation – that might give clues to when and where interest rate rises might peak. These are early days, but there are signs that price pressures are already easing off.
US News and World Report

JPMorgan, Standard Chartered Win Approval to Expand in China

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - JPMorgan and Standard Chartered won Chinese regulatory approval on Thursday to expand operations in China as it encourages expansion by foreign companies after lifting its restrictive COVID-19 policies. China is speeding up the process of granting permission to foreign institutions to boost the confidence of overseas investors...
wealthbriefingasia.com

Former Deutsche Bank Female Banker Loses Discrimination Lawsuit

The case is one of the more high-profile actions brought in recent years. It touched on issues of discrimination over age and gender. A former Deutsche Bank banker has lost her £4.6 million ($5.6 million) discrimination lawsuit that she had brought against the firm, claiming that she was made redundant due to a “culture of sexism and ageism” at the lender, reports said.
Deadline

Verve’s Partners Elect Bill Weinstein As CEO

On the eve of its anniversary, Verve has tapped founding Partner Bill Weinstein as the first CEO in the agency’s thirteen years. The decision was made by the Partnership and announced by his fellow Founding Partners Adam Levine and Bryan Besser in an all-company meeting with a grateful and excited Weinstein thanking each member of the Verve community for their support and belief. In the heartfelt speech from Besser and Levine, they highlighted the need to provide additional structure as the independent agency adds resources to its core film and television business while continuing to expand into new areas of client representation. “As...

Comments / 0

Community Policy