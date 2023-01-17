ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ARTnews

A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade

The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
dornob.com

Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome

The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
TheDailyBeast

Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?

Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
AFP

Secret beeline: French son of WWII German soldier uncovers hidden origins

The best Christmas present Thierry Soudan ever received was a candle made from beeswax "from my father's hives" -- a father the Frenchman never met. "He has our father's hands and eyes, and is a beekeeper in his spare time -- just like him," she said, which is why she gave him a beeswax candle for Christmas.
Tri-City Herald

What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle

The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
HackerNoon

THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES

The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. THE ARYAN-SPEAKING PEOPLES IN PREHISTORIC TIMES. § 1 The spreading of...
AFP

Rare photos from WWII Jewish ghetto shown in Warsaw

Never-before-seen photos of the Warsaw Ghetto -- from a roll of film shot by a Polish firefighter under the noses of the occupying Germans -- were unveiled to journalists Wednesday. "These are the only known photographs (from the ghetto during the uprising) not taken by the Germans and not taken for propaganda purposes," Zuzanna Schnepf-Kolacz curator at the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, told AFP. - Lost for decades - The roll of film, which includes 33 photos from the ghetto, was shot by Zbigniew Grzywaczewski, a non-Jewish Pole and firefighter.
Phys.org

A history of how Indigenous Americans discovered Europe

A new publication aims to challenge the accepted narrative that modern global history began when the "old world" encountered the "new"; when Christopher Columbus "discovered" America in 1492. "On Savage Shores," written by Dr. Caroline Dodds Pennock, Senior Lecturer in International History at the University of Sheffield, highlights how, as...
The Guardian

Readers reply: from ancient history to the present, which civilisation had the fewest wars?

From ancient history to the present, which civilisation had the fewest wars? Allan Senior, Deganwy, Gogledd Cymru. Send new questions to nq@theguardian.com. It’s somewhat counterintuitive, and there’s controversial political baggage associated with some of the people who have written about this (eg Steven Pinker), but the majority of historical and archaeological evidence does suggest that the percentage of people who die in conflict has been on a general downward trajectory throughout history. As violent as the world still is, it’s probably our modern civilisation. ProjectXRay.

