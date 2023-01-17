Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Poor Deer! Deer Spotted Roaming Lansing Area With a Plastic Pumpkin on Its Head
For weeks now, a deer has been spotted roaming around in the Lansing area with a plastic pumpkin stuck on its head. Lansing resident Michael Brown spotted the animal and submitted the video below to Lansing TV station WLNS-TV. Brown tells the TV station that he's been seeing the animal in its precarious predicament for a couple of weeks now.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Grand Rapids Airport Adds New Self-Serve Wine Bar, Bookstore
Can I hang out here even if I'm not taking a flight? Wine AND books? Yes, please!. Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids has begun construction on Ink by Hudson, a new wine bar and contemporary bookstore. They say Ink by Hudson will offer travelers a taste of...
Westwood Mall hosts flea market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
Eaton County cat owners outraged after discovering their pet was shot in the face
A cat was shot in the face and left for dead, and now people are searching for the shooter.
Val Lego Announces Departure from WZZM TV-13 in Grand Rapids
You've seen her anchoring the news and doing health coverage for 17 years on 13 On Your Side. On Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, Val Lego made a surprising Facebook announcement...She is leaving WZZM TV-13. Val has had an incredible career. She has interviewed former first ladies, heads of corporations, and...
Grand Rapids Distillery Wins Several Awards For Cocktails & Whiskey
This Grand Rapids distillery kicked butt in a double-blind tasting competition!. "Sip Shine set out on a mission to craft the easiest-sipping Shine in the Great Lakes region. We use all-natural ingredients, and the best distilling processes and flavors in the country to give our Shine a sweet and flavorful taste. Every sip is better than the last thanks to the delicate, meticulous precision that our master distillers put into their trade."
‘Disheartening’: Gobles startup site vandalized again
The owner of a fledgling brewing company in Gobles is questioning whether to continue pursuing his dream after his building and equipment were vandalized.
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023
Some light snow is making its way back into West Michigan. It will continue into Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the cool side in the 30s. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023. Some light snow is making its way back into West...
Breathtaking Video Shows Portage Man Rescued Before Train Crushes Jeep
Holy cow it was a close one in Portage, Michigan, when firefighters pulled a man from his jeep just before a train crushed it. See the video below. You would think it would go without saying but don't leave your vehicle on the train tracks but yet it still happens.
Missing dog helps lead to body of Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing
The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary
A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory
Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
The Griffins Are Hitting The Ice For 24 Hours Straight To Help West Michigan Kids
The Grand Rapids Griffins Probably spend countless hours on the ice each year between practice and games. But, for 24 hours they're skating to help others instead of their own game. Starting at 10pm on Saturday, January 21st through Sunday, January 22nd at 10pm the Grand Rapids Griffins will be...
The First Colombian Cafe, Restaurant is Coming to Downtown Grand Rapids
A first-of-its-kind restaurant and cafe is opening up downtown Grand Rapids!. Founder of Pochis Sweet Designs to Open New Restaurant Downtown Grand Rapids. Paola Carlson, a Latina entrepreneur specializing in chocolate covered strawberries and other sweets, is expanding her business with a new Colombian cafe and restaurant downtown Grand Rapids.
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
